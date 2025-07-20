All Jil Teichmann's efforts were to no avail. Picture: Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 102) misses out on her third tournament win on the WTA Tour. In the final in Iasi, Romania, she lost 0:6, 5:7 to the local Irina-Camelia Begu (WTA 110).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Teichmann made it to the final for the first time since August 2021 and for the fifth time overall at this level. However, the first set on the clay in Iasi was one to forget. The 28-year-old from Biel made 19 unforced errors (37 in total) with just four winners (9 in total). The Barcelona-born left-hander won just eight out of 22 points on her own serve.

In the first game of the second round, it looked like Begu would make another service break. However, Teichmann fended off both break points and took a 1:0 lead. That gave her a boost. She raised her level, was now the better player and used her fourth break chance to make it 4:2. She then gave up her serve to zero, as she did at 5:5. After 94 minutes, the 34-year-old Begu converted her second match point with a smash to win her sixth tournament victory on the tour. She defeated the Swiss for the fourth time in a row and now leads 4:1 in the head-to-head.

Teichmann, meanwhile, lost a final at this level for the third time in a row. Her only two tournament victories came in Prague and Palermo in 2019 - both on clay. On July 11, 2022, she moved up to 21st in the world rankings. After that, however, things went downhill, which was also due to bad luck with injuries. In March 2024, she even dropped out of the top 200. The low point was 230th place in May 2024. Since then, she has fought her way back. On Monday, she will move up to 80th place in the rankings. So despite her defeat to Begu, she can travel on with a good feeling.