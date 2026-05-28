One day after the dramatic exit of top favorite Jannik Sinner, Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic was also caught out at the French Open. After leading 2:0 in sets, the 39-year-old Serb was beaten 6:4, 6:4, 3:6, 5:7, 5:7 by the Brazilian João Fonseca (19), who is half his age. After 4:53 hours, his surprising third-round exit in a five-set thriller was certain.

Djokovic will have to try again for his dream of a 25th Grand Slam triumph. The last time he was eliminated in the third round at Roland Garros was 17 years ago. Fonseca, who has long been regarded as a great talent on the tour and is ranked 30th in the world, is the first teenager ever to beat Djokovic on the Grand Slam stage.

Djokovic played convincingly in the first two sets on Court Philippe Chatrier before Fonseca became bolder and got the old champion going more. The three-time French Open winner had to fight in 30 degree temperatures. With the heat, his opponent, the many Brazilian fans in the stands - and also his body. He breathed heavily after long rallies and often crouched down.

After losing the fourth set, Djokovic disappeared into the dressing room for a toilet break. Somewhat recovered, the favorite got the break for 3:1, but he was unable to confirm this in the following service game. From then on, Djokovic concentrated mainly on his service games, which he wanted to keep as short as possible for reasons of power. But the playful Fonseca managed the decisive break for 6:5 and Djokovic was unable to save himself in the tie-break.