The French Open is all about the second Grand Slam title of the year. Find out what there is to talk about in Paris in our ticker.
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Alexander Zverev reaches the round of 16 after a night shift
Alexander Zverev withstands the pressure of expectation and is the last remaining favorite to reach the round of 16 at the French Open.
The 29-year-old won his third-round match against Frenchman Quentin Halys 6:4, 6:3, 5:7, 6:2 and has reached the round of 16 for the ninth time in a row. Zverev's victory was not confirmed until after midnight after a match lasting 3:07 hours.
Zverev is now the hottest contender to triumph at Roland Garros this year, after Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic was also eliminated on Friday. The day before, world number one Jannik Sinner from Italy had bowed out in the second round after a physical collapse. Last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz from Spain is not even competing due to injury.
Of the top 5 in the world rankings, only Zverev is still represented, leaving the door wide open to his long-awaited first Grand Slam tournament victory. The Hamburg native will face Jesper De Jong in the round of 16. The Dutchman had actually already failed to qualify, but was given a starting place in the main draw as a lucky loser.
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Despite leading 2:0 in sets: Djokovic fails against Fonseca
One day after the dramatic exit of top favorite Jannik Sinner, Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic was also caught out at the French Open. After leading 2:0 in sets, the 39-year-old Serb was beaten 6:4, 6:4, 3:6, 5:7, 5:7 by the Brazilian João Fonseca (19), who is half his age. After 4:53 hours, his surprising third-round exit in a five-set thriller was certain.
Djokovic will have to try again for his dream of a 25th Grand Slam triumph. The last time he was knocked out in the third round at Roland Garros was 17 years ago. Fonseca, who has long been regarded as a great talent on the tour and is ranked 30th in the world, is the first teenager ever to beat Djokovic on the Grand Slam stage.
Djokovic played convincingly in the first two sets on Court Philippe Chatrier before Fonseca became bolder and got the old champion going more. The three-time French Open winner had to fight in 30 degree temperatures. With the heat, his opponent, the many Brazilian fans in the stands - and also his body. He breathed heavily after long rallies and often crouched down.
After losing the fourth set, Djokovic disappeared into the dressing room for a toilet break. Somewhat recovered, the favorite got the break for 3:1, but he was unable to confirm this in the following service game. From then on, Djokovic concentrated mainly on his service games, which he wanted to keep as short as possible for reasons of power. But the playful Fonseca managed the decisive break for 6:5 and Djokovic was unable to save himself in the tie-break.
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Teichmann beats Muchova and advances to the round of 16
Jil Teichmann has reached the round of 16 of the French Open in Paris for the second time. In the 3rd round, the Swiss tennis player defeated the world number 10 Karolina Muchova 6:1, 7:5.
Teichmann, who is now only ranked number 170 in the world after a long break, is in the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for only the second time ever - after Paris four years ago. She will face world number eight Mirra Andreyeva from Russia on Sunday.
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Viktoria Golubic fails against top 15 player
Viktoria Golubic misses out on a place in the round of 16 at the French Open. The Zurich native lost 4:6, 3:6 to Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk (WTA 15).
At the age of 33 and in her ninth appearance, the Swiss player reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in her career. Viktoria Golubic has not beaten a top 15 player in a played match since 2021 and has never done so at a major tournament. This did not change on Friday afternoon. And against Marta Kostjuk, she now trails 0:3 in the head-to-head matches.
The Zurich player was only able to keep up in the initial phase, when she made four breaks in the first six games. After that, the Eastern European took control.
Marta Kostjuk had injured herself at the Australian Open and had to take a break. However, her situation changed completely at the second major tournament of the year: The Ukrainian extended her winning streak against the Swiss to 14 matches. She regained her form on European clay and won back-to-back titles in Rouen and Madrid.
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Zverev suddenly the tournament favorite after Sinner's withdrawal?
Jannik Sinner was no longer able to play. The big tournament favorite at the French Open was in a bad way due to the heat and ultimately had to retire due to physical problems. Is the way now clear for Alexander Zverev to win his first Grand Slam title? The German is now the highest seeded player in the field and therefore the favorite.
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France's top talent Moise Kouamé in round 3
Top talent Moise Kouamé wants to achieve even more on his historic journey at the French Open. After his spectacular five-set thriller, the 17-year-old shooting star also survived the second round at the French Open and enchanted Paris once again. After his surprising opening victory, he also defeated Adolfo Daniel Vallejo from Paraguay after just under five hours in the heat of Paris.
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Next glamorous appearance by tennis star Osaka
Before her first appearance against Laura Siegemund (6:3, 7:6), Naomi Osaka caused a sensation in Paris. The former world number one entered the court wearing a black, floor-length dress, which she removed before the match.
On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan doubled down. For her second round match against Donna Vekic from Croatia, she entered the court wearing a cream-colored train. And because she prevails once again, the fans can look forward to another glamorous appearance.
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Ticino fairytale comes to an end
Switzerland's Susan Bandecchi fails to pull off another surprise at the French Open. The 27-year-old qualifier from Ticino lost 5:7, 6:7 (11:13) to Daria Kasatkina in the 2nd round.
Bandecchi, the world number 215, was in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in Paris. She missed a set point against Kasatkina (WTA 53), who has been playing for Australia for one and a half years, in the first round, then fended off six match points and lost in just under two hours.
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Djokovic questions heat regulations
The heat is really getting to the tennis stars at the French Open in Paris 2026. While other tournaments such as the Australian Open have clear regulations regarding temperatures, there is a certain lack of clarity in the French capital.
Three-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic questioned the French heat regulations after his second-round victory over local hero Valentin Royer. "I really don't understand why there is no heat rule here," said Djokovic at the press conference after reaching the third round. "I thought there was one at every Grand Slam tournament, but then someone told me that there is no heat rule at the French Open."