WTA 250 Tournament Teichmann reaches the quarterfinals

SDA

16.7.2025 - 12:13

Jil Teichmann reaches the quarter-finals at the tournament in Iasi, Romania
Keystone

Jil Teichmann has reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi. The 28-year-old Swiss defeated Maja Chwalinska from Poland 7:6 (7:5), 6:2.

Keystone-SDA

16.07.2025, 12:13

16.07.2025, 12:36

In the first set, Teichmann (WTA 102) immediately responded to twice being a break behind with a re-break. In the tiebreak, she missed the first two set points on her own serve, but capitalized on the third thanks to a mini-break. The 23-year-old Chwalinska (WTA 145) did not recover from this setback - the second set was then a clear affair.

The Swiss women could now face off in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Romania. Teichmann will face the winner of the match between Simona Waltert (WTA 127) from Graubünden and Irene Burillo Escorihuela (WTA 251) from Spain.

