Seeing light on the horizon again after a long injury break: Jil Teichmann Keystone

A sense of achievement for Jil Teichmann (WTA 207): At the clay tournament in Rabat, the woman from Zeeland wins 6:4, 7:6 (7:5) against the Austrian Julia Grabher, who is ranked around 80 places higher.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is the first success on the WTA Tour in nine months for Teichmann, who had to retire early last season.

In the 2nd round, she will face the American number 8 seed Alycia Parks (WTA 80) in the Moroccan capital. Teichmann qualifies directly for the French Open, which begins on Sunday, thanks to a protected ranking.

Simona Waltert (WTA 93), on the other hand, lost in the opening round in Rabat in two sets to Ukraine's Anschelina Kalinina (WTA 84).