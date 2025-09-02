Swiss pioneer Heinz Günthardt on tennis today and back then - Gallery Heinz Günthardt has a lot to tell - about tennis then and now Image: Keystone Heinz Günthardt in 1976 in Forest Hills, where the US Open was still played on clay courts back then Image: Keystone Swiss pioneer Heinz Günthardt on tennis today and back then - Gallery Heinz Günthardt has a lot to tell - about tennis then and now Image: Keystone Heinz Günthardt in 1976 in Forest Hills, where the US Open was still played on clay courts back then Image: Keystone

Heinz Günthardt was the first Swiss to play his way to the top of the world rankings in the 1970s. In an interview with Keystone-SDA, he talks about special experiences at the US Open and tennis then and now.

Heinz Günthardt, you played in the second round against Björn Borg in 1978, when the US Open was held for the first time at its current venue in Flushing Meadows. What do you remember?

The dates don't really interest me that much. But I do remember the match against Björn Borg. Especially that there was a lot of air traffic. It was a night match and an airplane came in about every 40 seconds. Directly over center court.

That was before the flight paths were later changed.

And it was so loud that you couldn't possibly understand anything. You can't compare that with today. The whole Center Court really started to vibrate. It was really unbelievable, so extreme. We couldn't hear the balls when they were hit. Me and Björn tried two or three times to let the airplanes through, but the next one came straight away. There were big discussions, it was unbearable for everyone.

You were 19 years old at the time and had probably never played in front of so many people before.

Yes, I had won a tournament before, in Springfield near Boston, as a lucky loser. There were also around 12,000 spectators there.

But Björn Borg as an opponent was certainly special, he had a huge aura back then.

It wasn't so special for me because I trained with him a lot and we knew each other very well. That's why I thought there was a chance on hard surfaces in the early rounds. But then I was quite far away.

Before 1978, the tournament took place in Forest Hills, you played there as a junior and in doubles. How big was the difference?

Forest Hills is a private club, so it was organized differently. You always had members who were still playing during that week - on clay courts. Back then, after Wimbledon, the whole summer was played on clay, even in America.

You reached the doubles final at the US Open and even won the mixed event with Martina Navratilova. What do you think of the new mixed format, which was played over two days in the week before the actual tournament?

Nothing at all. It's just a show tournament where you try to fill the center court with big names during the week of qualifying. It's worth nothing in sporting terms. You have to ask yourself whether it's a good trend to destroy an entire competition in order to make even more money.

Tennis in general has become more and more commercial. Is that a good development?

It used to be different, but was it better? What is clear is that there is simply x times more prize money. And the whole machinery has become bigger. Everything is squeezed out. Suddenly you have to play a mixed doubles tournament during qualifying so that you can get even more money. You have to start everywhere on Sunday in order to sell one more day of tickets. But that's not just the case in tennis.

But there are more tennis players who can make a living from the sport than there were 40 years ago.

That's right, but it's a good discussion about how the money is distributed. There is a lot of money in tennis, but it is very "top heavy".

After all, in recent years they have also increased the prize money for the first rounds of the Grand Slams more than for the later rounds.

Sure, but that's still the first hundred, right? The fact that this sport can only support around 200 players with so much money is somehow special.

But in most sports, there aren't 200 who can live off it.

Yes, but not sports where the cake is that big, that's the point. The best example is golf, where there are many more players who can make a living from it.

In general, however, tennis is booming despite the retirements of Federer and Nadal. Are you surprised that two such strong players have emerged again with Alcaraz and Sinner?

It was actually a surprise that nobody came for so long. The big three have dominated so much that no one has reached their level for three or four generations. That shows what exceptional players they were. And it's also logical that there are new names when they stop.

But now two of them are so clearly above the rest. Are they really that good or is the general standard not that good at the moment?

There's no way of knowing. It's like when you say Usain Bolt ...

But with Bolt, you can measure whether the next generation is just as fast.

Right, that's the advantage in tennis, that you can't do that. So everyone, first and foremost John McEnroe, can say: "Well, the way Sinner and Alcaraz played in Paris, Nadal wouldn't have stood a chance".

What do you think? Are Sinner and Alcaraz as good as the other three?

I don't know. But it's absurd that a Rafa in his best form should have had no chance against Alcaraz and Sinner in Paris. Absolutely absurd. (laughs)

But Alcaraz might have had a chance, right?

I don't know. You can't compare the two. The advantage of athletics is that you can measure performance. But that's also the disadvantage. To this day, no woman has ever run the 100 meters faster than Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988. The world record over 400 meters was set 40 years ago by Marita Koch, and Usain Bolt's 9.58 over 100 meters is also 16 years old. If you couldn't look up these figures, you would probably assume that people run faster today than they did back then thanks to better training. In tennis, we have the advantage of being able to say: No one has ever played as well as this or that player. We can talk about what we like and what sells well.

But you were also impressed by the level of the French Open final, weren't you?

Absolutely! It was super entertainment and great, no question.

Do you have a preference between Sinner and Alcaraz?

No. One is just more solid and the other is perhaps a little bit the better athlete. Alcaraz is a bit more unpredictable, more spectacular. But Sinner doesn't need the wit, which is difficult for certain people to understand.

Why not?

If you can pull off a simple game and win, there's no reason to change anything. When I was Steffi Graf's coach, a reporter from ARD came to me after a win at a Grand Slam and said that she had now won, but he couldn't see any development in Steffi's game at all. I didn't say anything, but he looked at me - completely perplexed. I explained: 'Steffi has now played very simply, basically just cross-court. We'll win that today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, the whole year. And if someone comes along who plays better cross-court, we'll just have to play longline more often. If I win so easily, then I'm just so much better. That's how it is with Sinner. He doesn't have to play stop balls, he can also hit his winners.

Can the two of them surpass the records of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer one day?

That's definitely still too early. You also have to stay healthy, stay healthy for a very long time. And the question is, who else is coming? After all, there could be a Djokovic, Nadal or Roger growing up right now, who is now 17.

