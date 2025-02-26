VAR drama in Dubai 👀



A contentious moment in Auger-Aliassime vs Bublik...#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/CSO0qH9RkR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 25, 2025

The match between Alexander Bublik and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP tournament in Dubai leads to strange scenes. The video evidence, a forearm service and a provocative cheer play a major role.

Sandro Zappella

Alexander Bublik and Felix Auger-Aliassime deliver a thrilling duel in Dubai for a place in the round of 16.

At the end of the first set, the VAR first has to intervene, then Bublik serves from the bottom and provokes with his cheers.

In the end, however, Auger-Aliassime wins both the first set and the match. Show more

At the ATP tournament in Dubai, Alexander Bublik and Felix Auger-Aliassime face off in the round of 16. The match is evenly poised, the first set is tied 6:6 in the tie-break, when a curious point occurs. Bublik hits a smash into the corner, Auger-Aliassime stretches and just manages to reach the ball. But the Canadian has to interrupt his stroke because an overzealous ball boy is already taking a step towards him.

Auger-Aliassime then complains to the chair umpire that he has been disturbed. He demands video evidence because of "hindrance". The referee looks at the situation and decides to replay the point as Auger-Aliassime was obstructed.

Cheering provocations from both players

Bublik has little understanding for the decision and reacts in his own way. For the next point, the Kazakh unpacks the forearm service and actually hits an ace. Bublik is exuberantly celebrated by the fans and also provokes his opponent Auger-Aliassime with his cheering gestures.

But this is not the last act in this tennis drama. Auger-Aliassime fends off Bublik's set point and shortly afterwards gets his own chance to bring the first round home.

This time, Bublik's nerves didn't hold and he gave the Canadian the first set with a double fault. He, in turn, puts on a show and cheers just as provocatively as Bublik before.

The second set then also went into a tie-break, but this time with the better end for Bublik. However, Auger-Aliassime still manages to win the deciding set.

