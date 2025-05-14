  1. Residential Customers
"Do you want to play?" Tennis fan Pope Leo receives world number 1 Jannik Sinner

dpa

14.5.2025 - 15:16

Tennis star Jannik Sinner has been received by Pope Leo XIV.
KEYSTONE

If the new Pope is a tennis fan, the visit of the world number one from Italy will not be long in coming. However, despite having rackets, the two did not play a match.

DPA

14.05.2025, 15:16

14.05.2025, 15:22

One of Pope Leo XIV's first private audiences was for a sports star: the tennis-loving pontiff received the Italian world number one Jannik Sinner in the Vatican. The 23-year-old's family and the President of the Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi, were among those present.

They brought two trophies for the new head of the Catholic Church: the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup, won by the Italian men's and women's teams in 2024.

No spontaneous rally in the Vatican

"Do you want to play a bit?" Sinner asked the visibly amused pontiff at the meeting in a Vatican building. "No," replied the Pope and had to laugh. "Otherwise everything here will break." With one of Sinner's rackets in his hand, the Holy Father joked: "They'd let me go to Wimbledon with this."

Leo XIV, whose real name is Robert Francis Prevost, is a big tennis fan. On Monday, the Pope expressed his openness to a charity tennis match in aid of the papal missionary works. "As long as they don't bring sinners," he said. The joke is in the name - in English, "sinner" means "sinner".

Charity match between the Pope and Sinner?

Jannik Sinner himself reacted with humor at a press conference afterwards. "Playing with the Pope? Why are you getting me into trouble?" the tennis world number one remarked. "For us tennis players, it's nice to know that the Pope likes our sport." Sinner is currently back in action at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome for the first time after his three-month doping ban.

