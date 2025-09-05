Björn Borg underwent surgery for prostate cancer last year Keystone

Tennis icon Björn Borg has been diagnosed with cancer. After an operation last year, the former world-class player is doing better again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He was diagnosed with an "extremely aggressive" prostate cancer, Björn Borg writes in his forthcoming book "Heartbeats". The 69-year-old Swede told the AP news agency that he has been feeling better since his operation last year. His last tests in August were inconspicuous.

"At the moment I have nothing. But every six months I have to have a check-up. The whole process is not a pleasant one," said the former world-class player. He had had himself checked for prostate cancer "for many, many years". "The thing is, you don't feel anything - you feel fine, and then it just happened." In September 2023, doctors discovered irregularities in him during an examination.

According to the AP news agency, Borg's book says the following about his cancer: "Now I have a new opponent: cancer - one that I can't control. But I will beat it. I will not give up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And they usually go pretty well, don't they?"

Borg won a total of eleven Grand Slam singles titles, five in a row at Wimbledon (1976 to 1980) and six at the French Open. The clay court specialist spent a total of 109 weeks at number one in the world rankings. Borg ended his career at the age of just 26. Several comeback attempts ended without much success.