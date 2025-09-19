Björn Borg takes a deep look in his biography. Picture: Keystone

The kick that Borg felt on the big tennis courts of this world, the Swede later got with cocaine. His life was at stake several times, as he reports.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his biography "Hjärtslag" (Heartbeat), tennis legend Björn Borg takes a deep look and talks about a cancer diagnosis and earlier drug problems, among other things.

Borg was living in Milan when he started using cocaine. "That wasn't a particularly good time," says the Swede. "Drugs, pills, too much alcohol... it destroys your life." Show more

Swedish tennis idol Björn Borg (69) has reported long-term drug problems after the early end of his successful career. He started using cocaine when he lived in Milan, where drugs were always present in his environment and he had no friends of his own, Borg said in a rare television interview on Swedish broadcaster SVT to mark the publication of his biography "Hjärtslag" (Heartbeat). "It wasn't a particularly good time," he said. "Drugs, pills, too much alcohol... it destroys your life."

Collapse in front of his father

The night before a show match in the Netherlands in the 1990s, he took cocaine and completely collapsed on the street the following day in front of his father Rune - and only woke up in hospital. "The doctor told me: 'If you had come a little later, you wouldn't have survived,'" Borg said on the show. The fact that all of this happened in front of his father was incredibly embarrassing for him. "I have never been so ashamed in my life," said Sweden's athlete of the 20th century.

According to the newspaper "Expressen", the tennis legend also recounts a serious incident in 1989 in his memoirs. His wife at the time was unable to resuscitate him and called an ambulance. "I had a dangerous combination of drugs, pills and alcohol in my system, which caused me to lose consciousness," the newspaper says in the book. Borg describes the incident as an overdose and a cry for help.

Eleven Grand Slam titles and 109 weeks at the top of the world rankings

Borg had already ended his exceptional career with a total of eleven Grand Slam titles and 109 weeks at the top of the world rankings in 1983 at the age of 26. The Swede now provides personal insights into his life on and off the court in his biography, which he wrote together with his wife Patricia and which went on sale in Sweden on Thursday. In it, he also talks about a cancer diagnosis, the aforementioned earlier drug problems and his relationships with women.

