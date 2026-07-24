Arantxa Sánchez Vicario was one of the world's best female tennis players and earned a fortune. Today, the Spanish athlete says that nothing remains of the approximately 36 million euros she earned. She blames her ex-husband in particular for this.

Here's what it's all about Arantxa Sánchez Vicario says her former fortune of about 36 million euros has disappeared.

The former world No. 1 has leveled serious allegations against her ex-husband, Josep Santacana.

According to her, she pays half of her income to a bank as a result of a previous court case. Summary created with

On the tennis court, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario won almost everything. Four Grand Slam titles, the world No. 1 ranking, and millions in prize money made her one of the biggest stars of her generation. Today, the 54-year-old says there’s nothing left of her fortune.

On the Spanish television show “Universo Calleja,” Sánchez Vicario made serious accusations against her ex-husband, Josep Santacana. “I trusted him because he was the father of my children,” she said. She said she had fallen head over heels in love with him and had placed her finances entirely in his hands.

Throughout her career, the tennis player focused exclusively on the sport. She hardly dealt with financial matters at all. In the end, a fortune of about 36 million euros had disappeared. According to her account, it is unclear where the money went.

Half of my income goes to the bank

Financial problems have been plaguing Sánchez Vicario for years.

In 2023, she stood trial alongside Santacana in Barcelona on charges of concealing assets. She received a two-year suspended prison sentence and was required to repay debts totaling approximately 6.5 million euros.

According to her own statements, she now transfers 50 percent of her income to a bank. That is the only reason she was able to avoid a prison sentence.

Santacana was sentenced to three years and three months in prison in 2024. According to *Bild*, he was considered the mastermind behind the asset transfer during the trial.

"It's as if I'd never had a tennis career"

The consequences had also taken a heavy psychological toll on her. Sánchez Vicario said she had needed therapy.

She has since given up hope of getting her lost fortune back. “It’s as if I’m starting all over again, as if I’d never had a tennis career,” she said.

However, her story is not entirely consistent: In her 2012 autobiography, Sánchez Vicario initially accused her parents of enriching themselves at her expense. Later, she leveled the most serious allegations against her ex-husband.