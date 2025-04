Max Purcell, now banned, took part in the Swiss Indoors in Basel in 2023 Keystone

Australian Max Purcell is serving a doping ban until June 11, 2026. The 27-year-old confessed to having administered illegal infusions at the end of 2023.

Because he confessed and helped to clarify the case, he was only banned for 18 months.

The tennis pro worked his way up to 40th place in the singles rankings in 2023. In doubles, he even made it to 8th place in the world rankings.