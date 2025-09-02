Karolina Muchova had to fight back tears in her second-round match after discovering her ex-boyfriend in the stands. X/Instablog9ja

Karolina Muchova has so far not only overcome her opponents in New York, but also an unpleasant encounter with her ex-partner during the tournament.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karolina Muchova has reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and will face Naomi Osaka.

She had to deal with an unpleasant incident during the tournament: her ex-boyfriend turned up unannounced during a match and disturbed her emotionally.

Despite the strain of the private situation, Muchova proved her mental strength. Show more

Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic is doing very well at the US Open. The 29-year-old is through to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam in New York after beating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (0-7), 6-3. There she will face Naomi Osaka from Japan on Wednesday.

After reaching the semi-finals in the last two years, the world number 13 is also well on the way to delivering a top result at this year's edition.

Muchova had to contend with an unexpected guest in the stands during the tournament: in her second-round match against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, she discovered her ex-boyfriend opposite the players' bench, as the "tennisnet" portal reports.

"That scared me a bit"

Muchova actually burst into tears at the start of the match and apologized to her opponent for delaying the game. Initially, this also had sporting consequences: she was quickly trailing 1:4 before she was able to fight back to win the first set in the tie-break.

Tennis Player Karolina Muchova broke down in tears after spotting her ex-boyfriend in the crowd during a match pic.twitter.com/MNkyqayPRg — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 2, 2025

After the match, she told a Czech reporter: "It has nothing to do with tennis, so I don't like to talk about it. But my ex-boyfriend was sitting right next to my box. He likes to turn up in places where he shouldn't be and where I am. That scared me a bit."

Muchova then asked her former partner to leave the stands. "At first he didn't want to, but then he left. It was difficult for me to concentrate on tennis at that moment."

In February, Emma Raducanu was the victim of a stalker at the WTA tournament in Dubai. Raducanu's opponent at the time in the second round: Karolina Muchova.