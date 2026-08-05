Jannik Sinner’s passion for motorsports has long been well known. Most recently, he turned heads on the streets of Monaco in a rare Ferrari. However, the Italian is still trying to get his motorcycle license.

Here's what it's all about A video showing Jannik Sinner behind the wheel of a Ferrari 812 Competizione is going viral on social media.

The Ferrari is a collector's model, of which only 999 exist.

The world's number-one tennis player is a big motorsports fan, but has failed the written test for a motorcycle license four times so far. Summary created with

As he prepares to return to the court after pulling out of the Masters 1000 in Canada, Jannik Sinner is also the center of attention off the tennis courts.

In the last few hours, a video has gone viral that was posted on Instagram on the “Monaco_luxurystyle” profile, showing the world’s number one driver behind the wheel of a Ferrari 812 Competizione on the streets of Monte Carlo, where he lives and trains.

The car doesn't go unnoticed. According to "Corriere della Sera" reports that this is a limited edition produced by the Maranello-based manufacturer in a run of only 999 units, with a list price of around 499,000 euros.

The model has been out of stock for quite some time, and precisely because of its exclusivity, its value on the collectors' market has risen significantly. It is not known how much Sinner spent on the purchase.

A Passion for Engines

The South Tyrolean’s interest in the world of motorsports has long been well known. As a big Formula 1 fan, he has developed a friendship in recent years with the Italian race car driver Kimi Antonelli, whom he often cites as an example of Italy’s new wave of sporting success. The two also drove a lap together at the Abu Dhabi race track in late 2025.

Formula 1 had also named Sinner an ambassador for the racing series and tasked him with helping to attract new fans to the sport.

The Bizarre Story of a Driver's License

While he’s clearly at home in sports cars, the 24-year-old has his limitations when it comes to motorcycles. Just about three weeks ago, at the Champions’ Dinner at Wimbledon, Sinner mentioned that he had already failed his motorcycle license test several times. “This is already the fourth time—maybe I should just stick to tennis,” he had said, to laughter from those present.

This is also confirmed by Celine Gazzotti, a driving instructor at the Georges Driving School in Monte Carlo, in the weekly magazine “DiPiù”: “Only after we’ve passed the written test will we tackle the issues related to the practical tests—that is, the driving tests—which, by the way, are particularly complex here,” explains the driving instructor.

According to Gazzotti, Sinner has always tried to prepare on his own. “He’s always taken the exam as a private student, and in my opinion, that’s why he’s already failed four times. He’ll take the next exam after attending my classes. I’m not sure if he’ll pass, but if he studies with me, he’ll certainly have a slightly better chance.”