Jannik Sinner will miss the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to the three-month ban, but no Grand Slam tournament and also not the home tournament in Rome Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner and the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA agree on a three-month doping ban in a settlement. The tennis doping authority ITIA had previously refrained from imposing a ban.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Sinner doping case should have (finally) been heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne in February. In March 2024, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned substance Clostebol in Indian Wells.

WADA, which had lodged an appeal against the acquittal in September, confirmed the settlement with Sinner on Saturday. Jannik Sinner accepts a three-month ban, which not only keeps him away from tournaments but also from training grounds. A ban of up to one and a half or two years had previously been on the cards.

For its part, WADA accepted Sinner's explanations that he did not want to gain an advantage and that the substance entered his body without his knowledge.

Return to Rome

It can be assumed that those factions that criticized Sinner's acquittal last summer will also be critical of the settlement. Sinner began his ban on February 9. It expires on May 4 because four days will be credited to the period during which the Italian was provisionally banned last spring.

Jannik Sinner will not miss any Grand Slam tournaments and will be allowed to return to the tour in time for the Italian Open in Rome, the last and most important preparatory tournament for the Roland Garros Major.

The International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) also sees itself vindicated by the settlement, although it acquitted Sinner. WADA did not accuse the ITIA of giving Sinner preferential treatment compared to other professionals.

During his three-month ban, Jannik Sinner will lose 1600 points in the world rankings. He is currently 3695 points ahead of Alexander Zverev, his closest rival.

More videos from the department