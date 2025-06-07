Aryna Sabalenka was extremely annoyed about her defeat in the final in Paris. Picture: Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka can't believe her defeat in the French Open final. "I think it's the worst final I've ever played," said the Belarusian.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I didn't have my emotions under control," regretted Sabalenka at the media conference after her defeat to Coco Gauff. "Honestly, it's my worst match in the last two months. What a joke!" She had played very difficult matches against excellent opponents in recent weeks. She was always better than in the final.

The world number one was hard on herself and at the same time lacked respect for her opponent. "She didn't win because she played exceptionally well, but because I made mistakes that were easy from the outside," Sabalenka explained and also said: "If Iga (Swiatek) had beaten me in the semi-final, she would have won today."

Sabalenka, who acted somewhat headless in the final, found it difficult to regain her composure. At least she has a plan for the next few days: "I've already booked a flight to Mykonos, with sugar and alcohol. I need a few days to forget this crazy world." "Tequila, jelly babies and being a bit of a tourist" is on the agenda for Sabalenka over the next few days before the grass season starts soon.

Aryna Sabalenka was obviously disappointed after her final today, but no doubt she will come back stronger from this 🎙️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/T2tCtCqx2n — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2025

