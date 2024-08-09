  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Victory against Spain Thanks to a penalty save in the 99th minute - Germany wins European Championship bronze

SDA

9.8.2024 - 17:20

Giulia Gwinn (right) scores the only goal of the game in the bronze medal match.
Giulia Gwinn (right) scores the only goal of the game in the bronze medal match.
Imago

Germany wins the bronze medal match in the women's soccer tournament in Lyon against world champions Spain 1:0.

9.8.2024 - 17:20

Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved a penalty from Spain in the 99th minute. It was a brilliant finish for coach Horst Hrubesch (73). Hrubesch won Olympic silver with the men's team in Rio in 2016. Germany even went on to win gold in Brazil. Now Germany's female footballers have secured bronze medals for the fourth time after 2000, 2004 and 2008.

The German women's national team will now be taken over by Christian Wück, which has been a foregone conclusion for some time. The German team is facing a major shake-up before the European Championships in Switzerland.

Horst Hrubesch, once a player and decisive goalscorer in a European Championship final, ends his coaching career at the age of 73 after winning Olympic bronze.
Horst Hrubesch, once a player and decisive goalscorer in a European Championship final, ends his coaching career at the age of 73 after winning Olympic bronze.
Keystone

SDA

More from the department

Super League. Turkes moves to Sarajevo

Super LeagueTurkes moves to Sarajevo

Fourth in the heptathlon. Why Annik Kälin is not mourning the missed medal

Fourth in the heptathlonWhy Annik Kälin is not mourning the missed medal

Breaking. Ami Yuasa secures gold in breakdancing

BreakingAmi Yuasa secures gold in breakdancing

Beach volleyball. Sensational bronze gala from Hüberli/Brunner

Beach volleyballSensational bronze gala from Hüberli/Brunner

8-goal spectacle. Spain decide final against France in extra time

8-goal spectacleSpain decide final against France in extra time