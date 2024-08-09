Giulia Gwinn (right) scores the only goal of the game in the bronze medal match. Imago

Germany wins the bronze medal match in the women's soccer tournament in Lyon against world champions Spain 1:0.

SDA

Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved a penalty from Spain in the 99th minute. It was a brilliant finish for coach Horst Hrubesch (73). Hrubesch won Olympic silver with the men's team in Rio in 2016. Germany even went on to win gold in Brazil. Now Germany's female footballers have secured bronze medals for the fourth time after 2000, 2004 and 2008.

The German women's national team will now be taken over by Christian Wück, which has been a foregone conclusion for some time. The German team is facing a major shake-up before the European Championships in Switzerland.

Horst Hrubesch, once a player and decisive goalscorer in a European Championship final, ends his coaching career at the age of 73 after winning Olympic bronze. Keystone

SDA