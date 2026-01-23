The Swiss fans believe until the very end that they’ll make it to the semifinals. They sing, cheer, agonize, and celebrate the equalizer as if it were the greatest triumph of the summer. But in the end, all that remains is disbelief, anger—and the feeling that the dream has been brutally shattered.

Here's what it's all about Hours before kickoff, thousands of fans turned public viewing events in Zurich and Frauenfeld into a sea of red-and-white flags.

After Argentina took the lead, hope and euphoria made an impressive comeback following Switzerland's equalizer.

The red card against Breel Embolo sparked outrage before Argentina ended Switzerland's dream in extra time. Summary created with

It’s the middle of the night. Sleep is no longer a concern. Hours before kickoff, fans are already lining up outside the public viewing areas, drinking coffee or beer, taking power naps on benches, or simply biding their time. If you want a good spot, you have to get there early.

01:14 «Zur Not schauen wir auf dem Handy» Vor dem bereits vollen Public Viewing geben sich die wartenden Nati-Fans gelassen. «Wir wussten, dass viele Leute kommen würden und wir wohl draussen warten müssen»

As the Swiss national anthem plays, hundreds sing along at the top of their lungs. Whether on Zurich’s Langstrasse, at the Remise Rosa in Zurich, or at the Openair Frauenfeld—everywhere, the same conviction prevails: Today, the Nati is making history.

And then comes the first shock

The euphoria doesn't last long. Argentina takes the lead.

00:18 So reagiert die Remise Zürich auf das 0:1 Argentinien geht gegen die Schweiz mit 1:0 in Führung. So reagieren die Fans.

Suddenly, everything goes quiet. An almost eerie silence descends on Zurich’s Langstrasse. At the public viewing venues, fans stare at the big screen. Still, hardly anyone believes they’ll give up. Again and again, you hear people say, “We’re going to win.”

Switzerland is pressing hard, squandering chances, and making its fans suffer. The tension is building with every passing minute.

A goal sends Switzerland into a frenzy

Then it happens.

The ball hits the back of the net. Switzerland’s equalizer sends thousands leaping from their seats. Beer cups fly through the air, strangers embrace each other, Frauenfeld is shaking, and Zurich is in a frenzy.

00:46 Unfassbare Szenen nach dem 1:1 in der Remise Zürich

00:17 Auch in der Zürcher Innenstadt bricht die Hölle los

For a brief moment, anything seems possible. The fans cheer their team on into overtime. Even as dawn slowly breaks, no one thinks about going home. The night belongs to the Nati.

Then everything goes haywire within a few minutes

Amid all the euphoria, the next shock hits: Breel Embolo is shown a red card.

00:32 Fans machen ihrem Unmut gegen den Schiri Luft

Just a few minutes after the equalizer, the mood shifts. In Frauenfeld, Zurich, and throughout Switzerland, fans react in disbelief. Many shake their heads, while others boo or argue loudly about the call. For most, one thing is clear: This call is far too harsh—even if it is technically correct under the rules.



















1 / 10 Die Remise Rosa ist am Sonntag um 3 Uhr rappelvoll. Image : Noemi Hüsser

Despite being down a man, the crowd still believes. “Stay positive,” one fan calls out to another. Hope lives on.

The Dream Shattered at Dawn

But then Argentina strikes without warning. First, the reigning world champion scores to make it 2–1, and then, in stoppage time, they add a third goal. With each goal conceded, the crowd grows quieter. The chants die down. Cheers give way to emptiness. Where just a few minutes ago thousands were celebrating wildly, there is suddenly a state of shock and paralysis.

00:22 Drei Argentinien-Fans jubeln am Openair Frauenfeld

When the final whistle blows, all that remains is a sense of disappointment. The fans leave the public viewing areas in silence. Exhaustion sets in. Their World Cup exit is a reality.

00:25 Schockstarre in der Remise nach der Entscheidung

As morning breaks, the fans head home with broken hearts. The Swiss fans believed until the very last minute. Many had been up all night cheering on the team. In the end, it wasn’t enough. Still, this roller-coaster ride of emotions will likely be remembered for a long time to come.