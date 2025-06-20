The 28-year-old Saarela has to serve in the military in Finland - and will therefore no longer play for the SCL Tigers. Picture: Keystone

The SCL Tigers and Aleksi Saarela are terminating their two-year contract with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is because the Finn will have to do his mandatory military service of at least six months as of July 2025, as the Emmental club announced.

The 28-year-old Saarela joined Langnau from Lukko Rauma in 2021. He finished two of his four seasons with the Tigers as PostFinance's top scorer. The SCL Tigers want to replenish their foreign contingent of six players before the first preseason games in August.