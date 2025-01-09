Not every tennis pro can win a Grand Slam tournament. This was particularly bitter for these 15 players, who were among the best in their field for years and only just missed out on the big goal. Here's the first part.

Going down in tennis history as "unfinished" is a dark spot in the career of a top player. Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kei Nishikori are currently facing a similar fate. At least they still have a chance of rewriting their biographies - unlike these legends (tournaments in the professional era from 1990 onwards are rated; points distribution: final 5, semi-final 2, quarter-final 1).

Mikhail Yuzhny narrowly missed out on inclusion in the list with eight points, as did Rainer Schüttler, Magnus Norman, Andrei Medvedev, Arnaud Clément and Marcos Baghdatis with seven points each.

Career: 1999 to 2012

Grand Slams: 1 x final (Australian Open), 1 x semi-final, 2 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 5

Tournament wins: 11

On the tour, the Chilean was feared above all for his forehand, with which he could hit winners from all angles. Before reaching the final at the Australian Open in 2007, the all-rounder had already reached the quarter-finals at the other majors. Federer stopped him in Melbourne, against whom he had a 1:12 record at the end of his career.

He reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2009, but lost there to Robin Söderling. Nevertheless, "El bombardero" is a national hero in his country. No wonder, after all he won a complete set of Olympic medals.

Career: 2000 to 2009

Grand Slams: 1 x final (French Open), 1 x semi-final, 2 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 3

Tournament wins: 9

His professional career hit a snag right at the beginning when he was banned for two years for doping. The ban was subsequently shortened and Coria soon picked up speed. Even though the Argentinian got on well on all surfaces, clay was his preferred surface. Before Nadal, he held the title of "King of Clay".

When he reached the semi-finals at the French Open in 2003, he surprisingly lost to the unseeded Martin Verkerk. A year later, his great drama followed in Paris, where he lost the final to his compatriot Gaston Gaudio in five sets, despite being two sets up and even having two match points. Before this legendary final, he had won 48 of his last 50 matches on clay.

According to many observers, he was never the same player again after this setback. Yet his qualities were undisputed: at just 1.75 metres tall, he could not rely on his service, but had to develop other weapons. Statistically, he is the best return player in tennis history, he was also very fast and, as a consistent counter-puncher, made almost no mistakes.

Career: 1994 to 2004

Grand Slams: 1 x final (Australian Open), 5 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 1

Tournament wins: 18

The Chilean was already one of the best in the world as a junior. The eccentric left-hander also caused a sensation at professional level. In 1997, he was the most consistent player on the tour, reaching two round of 16s and two quarter-finals. In 1998, he even reached the final of the Australian Open, which "the Chinese" then clearly lost to Petr Korda, who was later banned for doping. In the same year, he finally became number 1.

From the turn of the millennium, however, his star began to decline, mainly due to injuries. The great talent with the distinctive pigtail was also remembered for his numerous scandals. He later said that he had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome.

Career: 1994 to 2015

Grand Slams: 2 x final (US Open, Wimbledon)

Highest ranking: 8

Tournament wins: 11

Whether serving or baseline: The Australian with Greek roots was one of the most powerful players in tennis history. In 1998, he was beaten in the final of the US Open by compatriot Patrick Rafter of all people. In 2003, he was again defeated by Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

The elaborate style of play took its toll and injuries often slowed him down. As a result, the 1.96-metre tall "playboy", as he was known because of his many affairs with women, was often able to concentrate on his conquests off the court.



Career: 1991 to 2005

Grand Slams: 2 x final (French Open), 1 x quarter-final

Highest ranking: 2

Tournament wins: 17

Like many Spaniards, he felt most comfortable on clay. In Paris, however, he faced two specialists in the form of compatriot Carlos Moya and Gustavo Kuerten in both 1998 and 2001. After all, he defeated Moya at the 1998 ATP World Championships to win the title.

As Corretja was also able to volley well at the net and had a passable service, he also coped well on other surfaces. Nevertheless, he simply lacked that certain something.

Career: 1996 to 2018

Grand Slams: 4 x semi-finals (3 Australian Open, 1 Wimbledon), 4 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 2

Tournament wins: 15

In his long career, the German has reached four Grand Slam semi-finals, three of them at the Australian Open. With defeats against Yevgeni Kafelnikov, Marat Safin and Fernando Gonzalez, Haas lost to opponents in his weight class. Only in Wimbledon 2009 against Federer was he the clear outsider.

The Hamburg native, who has lived in Florida for a long time, was an all-rounder who could cope well on any surface. Like Federer, he was characterized by an elegant game and possessed a complete repertoire of strokes. Unfortunately, Haas was repeatedly hampered by injuries during his career and had to undergo a total of nine operations. Nevertheless, he still won the Olympic silver medal in 2000.

9th place - 14 points Nikolai Dawidenko

Career: 1999 to 2014

Grand Slams: 4 x semi-finals (2 French Open, 2 US Open), 6 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 3

Tournament wins: 21

Apart from on grass, the Russian was feared by every opponent. Thanks to his qualities, he was able to remain in the top 10 for many years. Davidenko took the ball earlier than almost any other player on the tour, putting his opponents under constant pressure. Unfortunately, however, his nerves were not quite as solid and he often let a match slip away.

For example, he lost to Roger Federer at the Australian Open in 2006 and 2010 and at the French Open in 2007 despite taking the lead. His match record against the Swiss in the end: 2:19. He suffered three defeats against the Swiss in a Major semi-final. At least he got his revenge against Federer at the 2009 ATP Tour Finals, defeating him in the semi-finals. He then went on to win the title, which remains his greatest milestone.

Who are the eight best tennis players who have never won a Grand Slam tournament? Find out here on blue Sport on Friday.