The 25th Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo have officially opened. Switzerland presents itself led by Nino Niederreiter in Milan and Fanny Smith in Cortina.

Milan's football temple San Siro was transformed into a stage for "harmony" and "magic" - the motto of the show staged by Marco Balich. It was a ceremony of innovations: For the first time in the history of the Winter Games, the opening ceremony took place in a decentralized location, combined with a simultaneous celebration in the Cortina d'Ampezzo stadium. In keeping with this, two Olympic flames are now blazing in the two main venues for the first time.

The highlight from a Swiss point of view was the march-in of the nations at both venues. In Milan, NHL star Nino Niederreiter led the Swiss delegation into the arena.

At the same time, Fanny Smith had the great honor in the Dolomites: the 33-year-old ski cross veteran carried the Swiss flag at the ceremony in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Despite the physical separation of around 400 kilometers, they formed the symbolic leading duo for the 175 Swiss Olympic athletes. President Guy Parmelin, who represented Switzerland at the official ceremony, applauded them from the stands in Milan.

Homage to Armani and great voices

Culturally, the ceremony focused on "Made in Italy". In one sequence, homage was paid to the fashion czar Giorgio Armani, who died last September and whose designs shaped Italian aesthetics worldwide. Musically, the evening had plenty to offer: US singer Mariah Carey sang, as did Italian icons Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini and Cecilia Bartoli, while star pianist Lang Lang provided the softer sounds as the Olympic flag was raised.

Coventry's appeal: "I am because we are"

The show tried to outshine the political discord in the run-up with a message of peace. IOC President Kirsty Coventry found emotional words in her speech. The former Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe addressed her "fellow Olympians" directly and emphasized that she knew exactly the mixture of excitement and nervousness.

Coventry built a bridge to her African homeland and quoted the principle of "Ubuntu" - "I am because we are". True strength lies not only in winning, but in "courage, empathy and heart." She called for the Games to be a celebration of what unites humanity.

Mattarella opens the Games

President Sergio Mattarella formally closed the Games at 10.51 pm. With the traditional formula "I declare the XXV Olympic Winter Games of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo open", he gave the signal for the fire to be lit.

Now the focus is on the sport. Around 3,000 athletes will be competing for fame and glory in northern Italy until February 22. The inclusion of the touring ski race in the program has increased the number of decisions: over the next two weeks, a total of 116 sets of medals will be awarded - more than ever before at the Winter Games. Switzerland is hoping to build on the successes of Beijing 2022, when it took home 15 medals, including seven golds.