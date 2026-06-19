After his best spring season as a pro to date, Mauro Schmid is looking to shine in the second half of the season as well. In addition, the Zurich native is set to switch teams again after three years.

Mauro Schmid belongs to the group of riders who love challenging one-day races and undulating stages. Neither flat terrain nor high mountains are the 26-year-old Zurich native’s preferred terrain—it’s hills, and as many of them as possible.

The former Olympic track cyclist cannot (yet) be described as a regular winner at the World Tour level. His only triumphs to date remain last year’s victory in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race one-day race and his 2021 Giro stage win in Montalcino.

Four Victories and Many Strong Performances

However, Schmid has narrowly missed out on major successes on several occasions recently. This was the case last summer during his Tour de France debut, when he finished second in Toulouse—even though he had his most prominent breakaway companions, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, well under control. In the two-man sprint for the stage win, however, he was defeated by the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen.

This spring, too, in a classic race—the Flèche Wallonne—he was beaten only by the top French talent Paul Seixas. In addition, Schmid finished in the same time as the third-place rider at both the Gold Race (6th) and in Liège (11th). He therefore describes the first months of the year—during which he secured four race victories at lower levels—as a “dream start.” He feels he has taken another “step forward” in his career.

Second Appearance in the Tour de France

After a break from racing since early May and a three-week high-altitude training camp in Kühtai, Austria, Schmid returned to competition last Sunday at the GP Gippingen (9th). “I’m in good shape,” he says. Now his focus is on getting back to the intense racing pace he had in the spring. His team, Jayco Alula, has confirmed his participation in the Tour de France, which begins on July 4 in Barcelona.

He says the Tour de France is “definitely in the back of his mind,” but he still has a few stages left to ride in Switzerland. “The Tour de Suisse is definitely a major highlight for me as well. The team is certainly prioritizing the Tour de France, but for me personally, the home tour—especially while wearing the Swiss national champion’s jersey—is also very important.”

Move to the Swiss Team Q36.5

Speaking of the team: A change is on the horizon for Schmid. It has long been an open secret that, after three years with the Australian team Jayco Alula, he is looking for a change of scenery at the end of this season. According to persistent rumors, the Zurich native has already signed a very lucrative multi-year contract with his future team, the Swiss Team Q36.5, led by Tom Pidcock. However, according to the regulations, official confirmations of team changes are not permitted until August 1.