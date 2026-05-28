The Swiss ice hockey team has made it through to the quarter-finals of the home World Championships unbeaten, where Sweden now awaits. Will the Nati break the Swedish curse? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20!
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Liveticker closed
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24th minute
Thürkauf is back
The Swedes establish themselves in the Swiss zone for a long time, Raymond just misses the target with his finish. Then Thürkauf returns and Switzerland is complete again.
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22nd minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Calvin Thürkauf brings down his opponent with a leg challenge and is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes.
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21st minute
The 2nd period is underway
The players are back on the ice and the 2nd period is underway! Knak fires a first shot in the direction of Hellberg. The Swedish goalkeeper saves safely with his catching hand.
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20th minute
End of 1st period
The first 20 minutes are over. The score is 1:1 between Switzerland and Sweden.
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19th minute
The fan zone cheers at the Swiss equalizer
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18th minute
Next big chance for Switzerland
Meier runs from right to left and causes confusion in the Swedish zone. He takes a shot from the left and forces a rebound from Hellberg. Biasca follows up, but his shot is blocked by a Swede.
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16th minute
Switzerland takes momentum with them - Josi misses
The Swiss do not let up after the equalizer and create danger in front of their opponents' goal. Roman Josi has another great chance, but this time his wrist shot is to the left of the goal.
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14th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Roman Josi equalizes
Now the SwissLife Arena is shaking! The Swiss establish themselves in the Swedish zone and captain Roman Josi takes a wrist shot from the blue line and hits the left crossbar. The pass came from Denis Malgin.
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14th minute
The fan zone celebrates after the disallowed Sweden goal
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13th minute
Emotions boil over for the first time
After a save by Leonardo Genoni, a small scuffle breaks out for the first time. This is quickly stopped by the referees and the game continues without penalties.
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12th minute
Switzerland survives a long spell outnumbered
Biasca is back on the ice. Switzerland survives a long undercount unscathed.
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12th minute
Goal does not count!
The referees withdraw the goal: kick movement! It remains 1:0 for the Swedes.
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12th minute
Referees look at the scene
Sundqvist may have kicked the ball into the goal. The referees look at the scene again.
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12th minute
Goal for Sweden
Shortly before the five-minute penalty against Kukan expires, the puck falls into the goal. Genoni tries to block a shot from the blue line with his stick hand and is standing far in front of his goal. However, Karlsson deflects the puck and catches the Swiss goalkeeper. Oskar Sundqvist pushes the disk behind the line.
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11th minute
Marti with a huge block
Sweden re-establishes itself in the Swiss zone and fires a shot from the right face-off circle. Christian Marti moves with him and unpacks the giant block.
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10th minute
Relief attack by Malgin
Denis Malgin wins the puck in his own zone and skates towards Hellberg. His wrist shot goes just over the Swedish goal. But the Swiss get a face-off in their opponents' zone. Sweden have two minutes left in the powerplay.
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9th minute
Swiss box play holds tight
The Swedes let the ice run in the Swiss zone, but they are struggling to score. So far, the shots from distance are flying over Leonardo Genoni's goal.
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7th minute
Kukan has to go to the showers
After the video review, it's a fact: Dean Kukan has to go to the showers for his cross-check. He hits the Swede in the face with his stick with full force. Biasca serves the five-minute penalty.
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7th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Kukan has to go to the penalty box for a cross-check. Will it be a big penalty? He hits the Swede in the face with his stick.
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7th minute
Goal for Sweden
Sweden strikes with the first good chance. Linus Karlsson has too much space and shoots from an acute angle. Genoni is caught between the pads. Sweden goes ahead.
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4th minute
Hellberg saves Kukan's shot
Denis Malgin spins for the first time and skillfully holds the disc in the opponent's zone. The ZSC forward passes to teammate Dean Kukan, who shoots directly. Hellberg is on the spot.
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2nd minute
Switzerland's first dangerous forays
The Nati start well and are able to launch their first attacks on the Swedish goal. Timo Meier appears dangerously in front of Hellberg, shortly afterwards Niederreiter has a good chance to finish.
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1st minute
The game is underway!
Will Switzerland reach the semi-finals at their home World Cup?
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Roger Federer makes the arena explode
Marco Odermatt on Tuesday, Roger Federer today - the Swiss tennis legend rings the cowbell during the pre-match ritual. The hall explodes - and everything is ready!
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The line-up is here
NHL forward Pius Suter is out of the lineup against Sweden, as he has been recently. Coach Jan Cadieux is relying on the same formation as against Finland (4:2). The only change: Leonardo Genoni will be in goal instead of Reto Berra.
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"Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us"
Sweden coach Sam Hallam spoke about Switzerland ahead of the quarter-final clash and is obviously aware that Sweden is something of a fear opponent for the Swiss. You can read the whole article at the following link.
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Suri: "As a player, you hear that, but you don't care"
When Switzerland face Sweden, the term "fearful opponent" is often used. As former Nati striker Reto Suri says in an interview with blue Sport, the players know about it but don't think about it.
National team coach Jan Cadieux said the same thing after the last group game against Finland. He doesn't care about the negative result against the Swedes.
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The Swedish curse
Sweden has not only inflicted painful defeats on Switzerland in ice hockey. You can read about the most bitter ones in the following article.
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Hello and ...
... Welcome to the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The national team will face Sweden in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. The game starts at 20:20 and you can watch it live here!