Simon Ammann takes off at the World Cup start in Lillehammer this weekend. The 43-year-old will not receive his starting place as a thank-you for his services, but after surviving internal qualification.

The Swiss ski jumping scene currently spans three generations: Oldie Simon Ammann already has ten or more years more under his belt than the veterans Gregor Deschwanden (33) and Killian Peier (29). This duo, on the other hand, joined the World Cup team at a different time to a group of around five U20 athletes who are now also aiming to establish themselves at the highest level and who, with 18-year-old Felix Trunz, have secured one of Switzerland's four World Cup starting places for the start of the season.

Simon Ammann is standing in the departure hall at Kloten airport on Monday afternoon, checking in for his flight to the north. The four-time Olympic champion is only occasionally recognized by passers-by, although TV cameras indicate that a celebrity should be standing there. The Toggenburg native, on the other hand, is proud that he is still allowed to give interviews. He only made the leap into the World Cup team after his results at the Swiss Championships at the beginning of September and at the Summer Grands Prix.

"I'm not the same as I was in 2010," says the once world's best ski jumper when asked about his potential. "But when I'm at the start, I'm as competitive as ever." He would like to regularly jump into the points again (top 30) or even finish in the top 10. Last winter started well with five top 30 finishes up to the turn of the year, but not much came together after that. But Ammann, who still describes top-class sport as one of many projects, is not giving up.

Another change of ski brand

"I sense a positive trend," says the Toggenburg native. He notices that the changes in equipment are bearing fruit. Last summer, he switched skis from Fischer to Slatnar. The tinkerer Ammann, who always knows how to adapt to new conditions, was and still is in demand. "I was able to make the most of the last few weeks," he enthuses - and adds a lecture on the curvature of ski tips, looseness in flight or the ideal landing angle.

Ammann's fire as a ski jumper continues to burn. Even numerous other commitments do not extinguish it. In particular, the workload from studying business administration at the HSG St. Gallen is very heavy. "I therefore enjoy it all the more when I can focus on ski jumping and am challenged in a variety of coordination skills." All in all, the summer went better than last year, "there was more flow, I was able to pack my bags better".

Another Olympic Games?

Even Simon Ammann is now talking about "the final phase of my career". Will it take him to the Olympic Games for an eighth time? With the best will in the world, Toggenburger cannot answer this question and the one about retirement, which he has been hearing for over a decade now. Because unlike in the past, it remains to be seen whether the performances will be enough to open the door to the Olympic Games again.

Ammann takes a pragmatic view of the whole thing and wants to take it step by step. The weeks leading up to the World Cup competition in Engelberg are likely to be decisive. He is guaranteed World Cup status until the competitions before Christmas. If he loses his starting place within the team, things could become difficult.

To make matters worse, the FIS has introduced a new scoring system that seems to put Ammann at a disadvantage. Parallel instead of telemark landings will be penalized more severely - three instead of two points deducted. Points that can be decisive for participation in the final round, especially for athletes in the lower midfield. Ammann was not a stylist even in his best times.

Over the next few weeks, Ammann's journey will take him to Lillehammer (he likes the snow track in the inrun), Ruka in the Arctic Circle (where he celebrated his last two World Cup victories ten years ago), Wisla in Poland (he doesn't like this hill), Titisee-Neustadt in the Black Forest (usually suits him) and Engelberg (where he fears the tailwind). Where the Toggenburg ski jumper's journey will take him remains uncertain at the start of the season. "The starting position is challenging," says Ammann.

