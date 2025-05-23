Did you know that the wrestler with the most points is not necessarily the wrestling king? No? High time to explain certain terms before the Swiss Wrestling Festival.

Linus Hämmerli

Technical terms are common in wrestling.

The Swiss Wrestling Festival takes place in Mollis GL at the end of August.

blue Sport takes a closer look at the terminology used in wrestling. Show more

Swinging

A wrestling festival begins in the morning with the so-called Anschwingen. This refers to the first two rounds. The best wrestlers face each other in the first round - often the most spectacular rounds until the battle for the final round enters its final phase.

Swinging out

The first swing is followed by the final swing. This is the same as the third and fourth rounds.

Knockout

The last two rounds (5 and 6) are called the "Ausstich". At the Swiss Wrestling Festival, two additional rounds take place - the wreath run-off.

Confederate

Has little to do with nationality. The term "Eidgenosse" refers to a wrestler who has won a wreath at a Swiss wrestling festival.

Classification

In wrestling, people still decide who meets whom. This is the responsibility of the judging panel. In principle, wrestlers from the same clubs do not meet each other. At federal events, wrestlers from the same sub-associations are also not divided up against each other.

First crowned

Winning the Swiss Wrestling Festival without being king? It is possible. The last time this happened was at the ESAF in Zug in 2019. Joel Wicki lost the final round against Christian Stucki. In the end, both finished with the same number of points. Wicki was crowned first, Stucki king. If a non-final round participant also has the same number of points as the wrestling king at the end, they become the first crowned wrestler.

First crowned and wrestling king in the same picture: Joel Wicki and Christian Stucki at the ESAF 2019 in Zug. KEYSTONE

Temple of gifts

No wrestler goes away empty-handed at a festival. Every wrestler can choose their prize at the gift temple. While material prizes and sometimes cash prizes can be chosen at smaller festivals, the best wrestlers at larger festivals receive live prizes.

Staged

Term for a round without a winner and loser - a draw.

Wreath

The best wrestlers receive a wreath of oak leaves. 15 to 18 percent of athletes win the coveted award.

Scores

Winners and losers receive a score for each course. The judges use a grading scale of 8.50 to 10.00. In the event of a defeat, 8.50 or 8.75 points are awarded - if a wrestler is very active and still loses, this can be graded with an 8.75. If a gait ends in a defeat, the score is 8.75 or 9. A nine is awarded if one or both wrestlers were very active. The winner receives a score of 9.75 (follow-through) or 10.00 (flat throw).

Flat throw

A flat throw is a direct throw on the back - without a follow-through. If a wrestler manages a flat throw, he receives the maximum score of 10.00.

Final round

The two wrestlers with the most points after the fifth round meet in the final round. The final round is therefore not an extra round, but round number six, as for all other participants.

Sennenschwinger

If a wrestler wears an edelweiss shirt, he is a so-called Sennenschwinger. The term has a historical background. In the past, athletes from rural regions were considered "Sennenschwinger".

Gymnastics wrestler

The counterpart to the Sennenschwinger. The gymnastics wrestler swings all in white. Often a (former) member of a gymnastics club. For a long time, gymnastics wrestlers were regarded as athletes from more urban areas.

Thomas Sutter won the title of king as a gymnastics wrestler in Chur in 1995. KEYSTONE

Wrestling Grand Slam

A colloquial term. When a wrestler wins the Swiss Wrestling Festival, the Unspunnen and the Kilchberg, it is known as the "Wrestling Grand Slam". Christian Stucki last achieved this (Kilchberger 2008, Unspunnen 2017, ESAF 2019).

Zwilchhosen

Before each round, a wrestler changes into what are known as Zwilchhosen. They are available in light and dark. To make it easier for the audience to distinguish between the wrestlers, one wrestler wears the dark Zwilch trousers and the other the light Zwilch trousers during a round.

