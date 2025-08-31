  1. Residential Customers
You have to be a wrestler The best and weirdest prizes in the temple of gifts at the ESAF

Michael Wegmann

31.8.2025

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes
The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Fancy a lifting platform? This and other prizes are up for grabs in the temple of gifts.

Fancy a lifting platform? This and other prizes are up for grabs in the temple of gifts.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. "Ahoy" - which wrestler will soon be cruising around on this boat?

"Ahoy" - which wrestler will soon be cruising around on this boat?

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. The alphorn takes up a lot of space.

The alphorn takes up a lot of space.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. After the weekend, a swinger rides on four new wheels.

After the weekend, a swinger rides on four new wheels.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. A prize for the next generation of swingers.

A prize for the next generation of swingers.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. There are several beds to choose from.

There are several beds to choose from.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. How about a trip to Florida after the Swiss Wrestling Championships?

How about a trip to Florida after the Swiss Wrestling Championships?

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Winning a pressure washer with high pressure at the ESAF.

Winning a pressure washer with high pressure at the ESAF.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. This hand organ is something for a musical wrestler.

This hand organ is something for a musical wrestler.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Something nice for the garden.

Something nice for the garden.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. For a bit of fresh sawdust at the next wrestling festival.

For a bit of fresh sawdust at the next wrestling festival.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. "Bim bam": There are also plenty of cowbells to choose from at the Swiss wrestling festival.

"Bim bam": There are also plenty of cowbells to choose from at the Swiss wrestling festival.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Which wrestler will choose this nail stick?

Which wrestler will choose this nail stick?

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. To get hold of this horsepower, you also need horsepower in the sawdust.

To get hold of this horsepower, you also need horsepower in the sawdust.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Soon to be skiing with the same brand of skis as Marco Odermatt.

Soon to be skiing with the same brand of skis as Marco Odermatt.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Something new for the wrist.

Something new for the wrist.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. There are also several toilets to be won at the ESAF.

There are also several toilets to be won at the ESAF.

Image: blue Sport

The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes. Or your own whirlpool for relaxation.

Or your own whirlpool for relaxation.

Image: blue Sport

Lifting platform, toilets, skis, hand organ, baby cradle, washing machines or a football goal. There is nothing in the temple of gifts that does not exist. The total value of all the prizes is around one million francs.

31.08.2025, 07:54

The wrestling boom is of course also reflected in the gift temple. For the ESAF, those responsible even had to turn down gifts because otherwise it would have been too much.

The mix of prizes is what makes a good gift temple. Practical (more or less) everyday objects or memorabilia such as the handmade bowls.

blue Sport has photographed the best, the most original and the weirdest prizes. Click through the gallery.

