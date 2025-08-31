Fancy a lifting platform? This and other prizes are up for grabs in the temple of gifts.
"Ahoy" - which wrestler will soon be cruising around on this boat?
The alphorn takes up a lot of space.
After the weekend, a swinger rides on four new wheels.
A prize for the next generation of swingers.
There are several beds to choose from.
How about a trip to Florida after the Swiss Wrestling Championships?
Winning a pressure washer with high pressure at the ESAF.
This hand organ is something for a musical wrestler.
Something nice for the garden.
For a bit of fresh sawdust at the next wrestling festival.
"Bim bam": There are also plenty of cowbells to choose from at the Swiss wrestling festival.
Which wrestler will choose this nail stick?
To get hold of this horsepower, you also need horsepower in the sawdust.
Soon to be skiing with the same brand of skis as Marco Odermatt.
Something new for the wrist.
There are also several toilets to be won at the ESAF.
Or your own whirlpool for relaxation.
The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes
Fancy a lifting platform? This and other prizes are up for grabs in the temple of gifts.
"Ahoy" - which wrestler will soon be cruising around on this boat?
The alphorn takes up a lot of space.
After the weekend, a swinger rides on four new wheels.
A prize for the next generation of swingers.
There are several beds to choose from.
How about a trip to Florida after the Swiss Wrestling Championships?
Winning a pressure washer with high pressure at the ESAF.
This hand organ is something for a musical wrestler.
Something nice for the garden.
For a bit of fresh sawdust at the next wrestling festival.
"Bim bam": There are also plenty of cowbells to choose from at the Swiss wrestling festival.
Which wrestler will choose this nail stick?
To get hold of this horsepower, you also need horsepower in the sawdust.
Soon to be skiing with the same brand of skis as Marco Odermatt.
Something new for the wrist.
There are also several toilets to be won at the ESAF.
Or your own whirlpool for relaxation.
Lifting platform, toilets, skis, hand organ, baby cradle, washing machines or a football goal. There is nothing in the temple of gifts that does not exist. The total value of all the prizes is around one million francs.
The wrestling boom is of course also reflected in the gift temple. For the ESAF, those responsible even had to turn down gifts because otherwise it would have been too much.
The mix of prizes is what makes a good gift temple. Practical (more or less) everyday objects or memorabilia such as the handmade bowls.
blue Sport has photographed the best, the most original and the weirdest prizes. Click through the gallery.
More about the Swiss Wrestling Festival