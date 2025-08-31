The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes Fancy a lifting platform? This and other prizes are up for grabs in the temple of gifts. Image: blue Sport "Ahoy" - which wrestler will soon be cruising around on this boat? Image: blue Sport The alphorn takes up a lot of space. Image: blue Sport After the weekend, a swinger rides on four new wheels. Image: blue Sport A prize for the next generation of swingers. Image: blue Sport There are several beds to choose from. Image: blue Sport How about a trip to Florida after the Swiss Wrestling Championships? Image: blue Sport Winning a pressure washer with high pressure at the ESAF. Image: blue Sport This hand organ is something for a musical wrestler. Image: blue Sport Something nice for the garden. Image: blue Sport For a bit of fresh sawdust at the next wrestling festival. Image: blue Sport "Bim bam": There are also plenty of cowbells to choose from at the Swiss wrestling festival. Image: blue Sport Which wrestler will choose this nail stick? Image: blue Sport To get hold of this horsepower, you also need horsepower in the sawdust. Image: blue Sport Soon to be skiing with the same brand of skis as Marco Odermatt. Image: blue Sport Something new for the wrist. Image: blue Sport There are also several toilets to be won at the ESAF. Image: blue Sport Or your own whirlpool for relaxation. Image: blue Sport The gift temple at the ESAF - the best prizes Fancy a lifting platform? This and other prizes are up for grabs in the temple of gifts. Image: blue Sport "Ahoy" - which wrestler will soon be cruising around on this boat? Image: blue Sport The alphorn takes up a lot of space. Image: blue Sport After the weekend, a swinger rides on four new wheels. Image: blue Sport A prize for the next generation of swingers. Image: blue Sport There are several beds to choose from. Image: blue Sport How about a trip to Florida after the Swiss Wrestling Championships? Image: blue Sport Winning a pressure washer with high pressure at the ESAF. Image: blue Sport This hand organ is something for a musical wrestler. Image: blue Sport Something nice for the garden. Image: blue Sport For a bit of fresh sawdust at the next wrestling festival. Image: blue Sport "Bim bam": There are also plenty of cowbells to choose from at the Swiss wrestling festival. Image: blue Sport Which wrestler will choose this nail stick? Image: blue Sport To get hold of this horsepower, you also need horsepower in the sawdust. Image: blue Sport Soon to be skiing with the same brand of skis as Marco Odermatt. Image: blue Sport Something new for the wrist. Image: blue Sport There are also several toilets to be won at the ESAF. Image: blue Sport Or your own whirlpool for relaxation. Image: blue Sport

Lifting platform, toilets, skis, hand organ, baby cradle, washing machines or a football goal. There is nothing in the temple of gifts that does not exist. The total value of all the prizes is around one million francs.

Michael Wegmann

The wrestling boom is of course also reflected in the gift temple. For the ESAF, those responsible even had to turn down gifts because otherwise it would have been too much.

The mix of prizes is what makes a good gift temple. Practical (more or less) everyday objects or memorabilia such as the handmade bowls.

blue Sport has photographed the best, the most original and the weirdest prizes. Click through the gallery.

