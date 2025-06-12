Padel tennis is experiencing a real hype in Switzerland. But how do you get better at the trend sport? Ex-professional footballers Marco Streller, Diego Benaglio and Markus Neumayr give their best tips.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-football stars such as Marco Streller, Diego Benaglio and Markus Neumayr rely on match practice, tactical understanding and good partner coordination to get better at padel.

A common beginner's mistake is to take the ball directly, as in tennis, instead of tactically using the back wall to slow down the game and counter-attack.

Padel impresses with its simplicity, the quick sense of achievement and the mixture of technique, tactics and teamwork, which is helping to drive the boom in Switzerland. Show more

Padel tennis is booming in Switzerland. One person who not only enjoys playing, but also runs indoor courts himself, is former Swiss national team striker Marco Streller.

Streller is one of many ex-footballers who have switched to padel. During a game with other former professional footballers Diego Benaglio, Markus Neumayr and Patrick Abatangelo, the Basel native explains to blue Sport the quickest way to get better at padel: "The easiest thing is to play, play and play," explains Streller.

You first have to get used to the racket, which is not like a tennis racket: "When you start hitting the balls, you first have to learn the dosage. The main way to do this is through playing practice, then you get used to it incredibly quickly." After that, you progress very quickly, says Streller.

Padel tennis explained in simple terms The court and the game

Padel is usually played in doubles on a small court (20 × 10 m) surrounded by glass and grid walls. The game is played with low-pressure balls and rackets without strings. The ball is served from below, diagonally into the opponent's service court. The ball is then allowed to bounce once before being returned - just like in tennis. After the bounce, however, the ball can also touch the wall, which can be integrated into the game.

The special rules

If the ball is hit directly against the wall or the grid (without first touching the ground), the point is lost. However, if the ball first bounces and then hits the wall or grid, play may continue. It is also allowed to hit the ball over your own wall back into the opponent's court as long as the ball flies correctly over the net. Volleys, i.e. hitting the ball in the air, are allowed - except when serving.

Points and course of play

Scoring is the same as in tennis: 15, 30, 40, game. A set goes to 6 games, with a two-game lead. At 6:6 there is a tie-break. The match is usually played in two winning sets. The basic idea is simple: get the ball over the net in such a way that the opponents cannot return it according to the rules.

This infobox was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Show more

The wrong tennis habit

The 90-time national team goalie Diego Benaglio adds: "You have to get a feel for it." He himself started with tennis and his thought was therefore always to never let the ball past him: "But as soon as you get a feel for the ball behind you, you realize that it helps you and that you get more time."

Neumayr also confirms this: "Because many people have played tennis before, the typical mistake is that they actually want to take every ball instead of using the glass behind them to take the speed out of the ball." Especially when someone plays a fast ball through the center, you can use the glass to attack again yourself: "That's one of the biggest mistakes many people make because they have this tennis background," says Neumayr.

In addition, the fastest ball is not always the best: "When you start, it is important that you understand the speed of the game and deal with the positioning," Neumayr states.

Benaglio explains other important aspects: "Padel is so versatile, it has so many tactical aspects, but you also have to harmonize well with your partner." The interplay of when to go to the net together and when to return is particularly important.

Basically, however, it's enough if you just bring the ball over, then you'll notice that you improve quickly, explains Streller and gives the best tip of all: "The most important thing is that you simply have fun."

