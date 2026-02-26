When his name is called at the last NBA draft, Yanic Niederhäuser's family holds its breath. A few weeks later, blue Sport visits the Swiss rookie in Los Angeles - and meets an extremely focused, passionate and remarkably mature athlete.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the NBA hype, Yanic Niederhäuser's family remains his most important support.

The 22-year-old is impressing with strong ratings with the LA Clippers and is also gaining match practice in the G League.

After Thabo Sefolosha and Clint Capela, Niederhäuser is part of the new generation of Swiss NBA players - he is living his dream and has high goals. Show more

Los Angeles, California. Between training sessions, video analysis and everyday life in the NBA, Yanic Konan Niederhäuser and his mother Nadège make time for blue sport. The 22-year-old Los Angeles Clippers rookie appears calm, reflective and down-to-earth. He speaks softly, thinks big and is making his way in the NBA with patience, discipline and clear goals. Despite the shark tank in which he has to assert himself. Here, in the shadow of the stars, his biggest dream begins.

June 25, 2025 changed the Niederhäuser family's life forever. At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (NY), his name rang out - selected with the 30th pick in the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. "It's not just Yanic's dream that has come true, but also ours as parents," says his mother Nadège in conversation. "We have walked this path together. We trusted him, he trusted us - and now we're standing here in Los Angeles. It's incredible." The family moved to the USA a few months ago to experience this new phase of their lives up close.

To Germany at the age of 15

The family was always there in his thoughts anyway. His mother was and is his anchor. When Niederhäuser took the courageous step to Germany at the age of 15 to further his education and basketball career, he particularly missed this family network. "It wasn't always easy," he says looking back. "But it made me more independent." Today, the distances are even greater - but the support has remained the same. In a world of pressure to perform, global attention and contracts worth millions, his family remains his foundation.

In sporting terms, the 2.11 meter tall center is currently writing his first NBA chapter. Since being drafted, he has collected his first minutes in the best league in the world, breaking the ten-point mark in one game and later also the ten-rebound mark. Niederhäuser took part in the "Rising Stars Challenge" in February 2026 - a side event of the legendary All-Star Weekend. "If someone had told me a year ago that I would be playing this tournament..." says Niederhäuser, still shaking his head in disbelief. But he doesn't want to sit back and relax.

The NBA does not forgive patience - but it rewards development

In his rookie season, Niederhäuser has scored around 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game so far - with a strong field goal percentage of over 65%. He shows efficiency, presence under the basket and defensive potential. At the same time, he is gaining important match practice in the G League with the San Diego Clippers - a typical but decisive step in his development.

Niederhäuser joins the ranks of the still thin Swiss NBA history. After Thabo Sefolosha and Clint Capela, a new generation is now ready - with Niederhäuser and Kyshawn George, who is already becoming a regular player with the Washington Wizards.



While Niederhäuser's predecessors took on important roles early on, he is growing into his role step by step. The NBA does not forgive patience - but it rewards development.

For Yanic Niederhäuser, this means continuing to work, learn and take on responsibility. He still has a long way to go. But the fact that his name rang out at the Barclays Center is more than just a personal success - it is a strong signal for Swiss basketball. And the next chapter has only just begun.