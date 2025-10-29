Who will be spraying the champagne at the end? Lando Norris (left) celebrates victory and the championship lead in Mexico City, but defending champion Max Verstappen has come ever closer in the last two months. Keystone

The title fight in the Formula 1 World Championship continues to come to a head. What speaks for the defending champion, what for Oscar Piastri and what for the new championship leader Lando Norris?

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Max Verstappen reduces the gap to the championship leader to 36 points with third place in Mexico and remains in the title race.

Lando Norris takes the championship lead with his sixth win of the season in Mexico and proves to be mentally stronger and more experienced than team-mate Piastri.

After a strong start to the season, Oscar Piastri is in a form crisis without a podium finish in the last four races and is losing ground in the team-internal duel. Show more

Verstappen's fascinating race to catch up suffered a slight setback on Sunday with third place in Mexico. Nevertheless, the dominator of recent years moved four points closer to the top once again.

Since his home race in the Netherlands, he has made up 68 points in six race weekends in just under two months. Only 36 points still separate him from first place. Four Grands Prix and two sprint races are still to come, with a maximum total of 116 points up for grabs.

Even though Lando Norris sent out a strong signal on Sunday with his sixth win of the season, McLaren is feeling the headwind. São Paulo, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi set the stage for the big final sprint. On December 7 at the latest, we will see whether Norris keeps his self-doubt under control, Piastri ends his form crisis and turns the tide once again, or whether Verstappen has actually made up 104 points and been crowned world champion for the fifth time in a row.

Lando Norris, world championship leader with 357 points

Can Lando Norris shake off all self-doubt? Denes Erdos/AP POOL/AP/dpa

Many had already written Lando Norris off in the title fight: not fast enough, not consistent enough, too prone to mistakes - that was the verdict. But now he is back - and how! On Sunday, he replaced Piastri at the top of the championship standings after 189 days with a commanding start-finish victory in Mexico City.

The Englishman has one thing in particular over his two years younger team-mate in the title fight: experience in a direct duel with Verstappen. Norris already tried to stop the Dutchman last year. They clashed several times, including verbally. The friendship was on the brink of collapse, with Verstappen coming out on top in the end.

Like Verstappen, Norris also made up points on Piastri recently. He uses the freedom that McLaren gives him: Free rein for both, there is no clear number one. Since his retirement due to an engine failure during Piastri's victory in Zandvoort, Norris seems more liberated. There is currently no sign of the self-doubt that he usually openly expresses. In the team-internal duel, there is currently more to be said for Norris than for Piastri - and not just because the Briton drives for a traditional British team.

Oscar Piastri, second in the world championship with 356 points

Oscar Piastri has not finished on the podium in the last four races. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Piastri is the youngest in the title fight. The 24-year-old is only in his third Formula 1 season. Trained at Renault, he finally entered the premier class with McLaren. At the age of just 21, he personally denied an announcement from the French outfit via social networks about an alleged commitment - a foretaste of his determination.

With seven victories, Piastri has currently won the most Grands Prix of the title trio. But since Monza, the race in which he was allowed to overtake Norris on the instructions of his command post, things have not been going well. No wins, no podium finishes in the last four races. He is making mistakes and, combined with his weakness in qualifying, there is little to be said for the Australian at the moment. He did not look like a world champion in Mexico either.

Max Verstappen, third in the world championship with 321 points

Will Max Verstappen win his fifth world championship title in a row? Fernando Llano/AP/dpa

The facts: 28 years old, eleventh Formula 1 season, world champion 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, 68-time Grand Prix winner. It was also Verstappen who ended Lewis Hamilton's title era with Mercedes in a thrilling 2021 finale - albeit aided by a controversial decision by the race director at the time.

Today, there is little to see of the hotshot of earlier years. For a long time, the dream of a fifth title in a row seemed to be over, but Verstappen has fought his way back. The appointment of Laurent Mekies - an engineer with an eye for the essentials - in place of the powerful team boss Christian Horner has noticeably changed the climate at Red Bull. Six podium finishes in the last six races, including four victories, speak for Verstappen.

However, the defending champion cannot yet become world champion again on his own. He is dependent on support from Mercedes or Ferrari, or on the McLaren drivers taking points away from each other. The sprint weekend in São Paulo the week after next is likely to set the next benchmark in the title fight.

Videos from the department