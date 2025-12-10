The new ski cross season starts on Thursday in Val Thorens. One of the most successful Swiss women is Fanny Smith. In an interview with blue Sport, she talks about mental challenges and the Olympic Games.

Sandro Zappella

In 2018 in Pyeongchang and 2022 in Beijing, Fanny Smith won the bronze medal for Switzerland in ski cross, and now the Olympic Games are coming close to home for the first time in Milano/Cortina. The Swiss athlete is particularly pleased about this, she speaks of "special games" and says that the Swiss public expect medals from ski crossers.

In a video interview with blue Sport, the 33-year-old also reveals that the biggest injury of her career was a mental one, why it took her years to regain her self-confidence and explains what role martial arts played in this. You can watch the whole video in the article above.

