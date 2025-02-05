Can the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl? Brynn Anderson/AP/dpa

Who will win the Super Bowl 2025? The biggest sporting event in the world is entering the next round. blue News does the fact check. How well do you know about the Super Bowl?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The biggest sporting event in the world takes place on Sunday: The Super Bowl goes into the next round.

At 0.30 a.m. CET on Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

blue News does the fact check for you and summarizes the most important information. Show more

Which teams are playing each other?

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are aiming for their third consecutive title - a feat that would be unprecedented in NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured their place in the final with an impressive 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. Running back Saquon Barkley shone with three touchdowns.

Chiefs' goal: The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for their third Super Bowl win in a row, something no team has ever achieved.

Eagles' comeback: The Philadelphia Eagles reached the Super Bowl again after a difficult season with internal conflicts.

Who won last year?

Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 was won by the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs also won the Super Bowl in 2023.

When and where does the Super Bowl take place?

Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Kick-off is at 6:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), which is 0:30 am Central European Time (CET) on February 10.

The game will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV in Switzerland on RTL. The broadcast begins on Sunday evening at 11:15 p.m., kickoff is at 0:30 a.m. that night.

The game will be broadcast in the USA on FOX. For the first time, the Super Bowl will also be streamed free of charge on Tubi.

How many spectators can the stadium hold?

The Caesars Superdome offers space for around 83,000 spectators.

And how many people are watching from home?

Last year's Super Bowl was watched by 129 million viewers from all over the world. We can expect similar viewing figures this year.

Who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will host the halftime show, with SZA as a guest artist.

Do you remember who performed in the halftime show last year?

Who sings the national anthem?

Jon Batiste, a native of New Orleans, sings the national anthem.

How much do tickets for Super Bowl LIX cost?

The cheapest tickets: Top row tickets can now cost up to 3000 dollars.

The most expensive tickets: Prices for the suites in the stadium are between 750,000 and 2,000,000 US dollars.

How much do the commercials cost?

A 30-second commercial will cost seven million dollars this year.

Who is the referee?

Ron Torbert is the main referee for the game.

How long has the Super Bowl existed?

Tradition since 1966: This year's Super Bowl is the 59th to be held in this form.

Is there also betting in the USA?

Over 500 betting offers: In the USA, 2024 Super Bowl enthusiasts are betting over 23 billion francs! That's an increase of 36 percent compared to the previous year. Billion-dollar bets are also expected this year. In Switzerland, betting is only permitted via Swisslos.

By the way: This is how much Americans spend on their beloved Super Bowl

On average, Americans spend 60 dollars before the game. This mainly includes clothing, merchandise, food, drinks and electronic gadgets.

