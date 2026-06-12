Carolina is just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 at home in Game 5 of the NHL playoffs.

Danish forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who grew up in Biel and made his National League debut at just 16, once again played a key role in Carolina’s well-deserved home victory. The 30-year-old forward recorded an assist on the goals that made it 1-1, 2-1, and 4-1, and with a total of eight points, he is currently the most productive player in the Stanley Cup Final.

The goal scorers for the hosts were Russian Andrei Svetchnikov, who scored twice on the power play; Finn Sebastian Aho, who scored his first goal of the series; and—as in the first four games—captain Jordan Staal. For the Golden Knights, who took a 1-0 lead just under seven minutes into the game, another Russian, Pavel Dorofeyev, shone as a two-goal scorer.

Thanks to the win, Carolina now leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 and needs just one more victory to win the Stanley Cup for the second time since 2006. The first opportunity to do so comes Monday night in Las Vegas. Should things not go their way in the gambling metropolis, the decisive seventh game would once again take place in Raleigh in front of their home fans.