Former Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died during a mountain tour in Karakorum, Pakistan. The 31-year-old was considered one of the most successful female winter sports athletes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Laura Dahlmeier was fatally struck by a falling rock on Laila Peak.

The former biathlete was on her way with a rope partner who survived.

Her untimely death has not only shaken the sporting world, but also the mountain scene. Show more

Laura Dahlmeier is dead. The former biathlon world champion and Olympic champion was only 31 years old.

She was hit by a falling rock while mountaineering in the Karakoram mountains in Pakistan. Rescue workers battled against time and weather for two days - in vain.

Born in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 1993, Dahlmeier was regarded as a biathlon prodigy. She made her World Cup debut at the age of 19 and won her first World Championship medal a year later.

The absolute highlight followed in Hochfilzen in 2017: five gold medals, one silver - a World Championship record. She was also unbeatable at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang: Gold in the sprint, gold in the pursuit, bronze in the individual.

But the bombshell followed in 2019: at the age of just 25, Dahlmeier announced her retirement. Too many illnesses, too little passion for the routine of top-class sport. "It was an incredibly intense time - but now the right moment has come," she said at the time.

On the road as a TV expert and author

After retiring, Dahlmeier made no secret of where her heart lies: in the mountains. She trained as a state-certified mountain and ski guide, helped out with the mountain rescue service, worked as a TV expert - and published her book "Wenn ich was mach, mach ich's gscheid" in 2023.

But life put her to the test again: in 2022, her ex-boyfriend, extreme climber Robert Grasegger, had an accident on a tour in Patagonia. Dahlmeier came to terms with the loss publicly - and spoke in a documentary about the constant danger on the mountain: "Of course, after an accident like that, you ask yourself the question: How do you move on now?"

Now came the answer - in a tragic way.

Together with her rope partner, Dahlmeier wanted to tackle a challenging route on Laila Peak (6096 m). But on Monday, disaster struck. A rockfall hit the team at an altitude of 5700 meters. While her partner survived, Dahlmeier was badly hit. The rescue was delayed - the terrain was too dangerous, the weather too bad.

On Wednesday, the sad certainty: Laura Dahlmeier did not make it.