Relay line-up known The circle does not close for Ajla Del Ponte in Tokyo

SDA

18.9.2025 - 12:50

Salomé Kora, Emma Van Camp, Léonie Pointet, Céline Bürgi, Géraldine Frey and Ajla Del Ponte pose at the reception for the Swiss delegation at the Swiss embassy in Tokyo.
Picture: Keystone

Ajla Del Ponte will have to watch on Saturday at the national stadium in Tokyo, where she celebrated her greatest success as fifth in the 100 m at the 2021 Olympics.

Keystone-SDA

18.09.2025, 12:50

18.09.2025, 13:21

The Ticino native is not in the line-up for the 4x100 m relay. Géraldine Fry, Céline Bürgi, Léonie Pointet and Salomé Kora were given preference.

Ajla Del Ponte has been repeatedly set back by injuries over the past three years. Problems with her hamstring, three stress fractures in her shin and two muscle tears in her thigh, always followed by long rehab phases in which doubts about a successful return grew, had to be overcome. This year, the sprinter managed to get back to some extent to the national top with a 100 m best time of 10.29 seconds. If she had now been able to run in Tokyo, she would have come full circle.

