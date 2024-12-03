The New Jersey Devils win the New York derby away from home against the New York Rangers 5:1 and are top of the Eastern Conference table.

SDA

The three Swiss internationals in the New Jersey Devils' ranks played inconspicuously for once. Neither Nico Hischier, Timo Meier nor Jonas Siegenthaler scored a goal.

The heroes were goalkeeper Jacob Markström with 38 saves, the Swede Jesper Bratt in his 499th NHL game with one goal and three assists and the American Jack Hughes with two goals and one assist. Bratt and Hughes scored at least three points in a game for the second time in a row.

Another minus record for Kurashev

A look at the standings may be deceptive from the Devils' perspective: Although the New Jersey Devils lead the Eastern Conference, and no team in the Western Conference earned more points than the Devils (36), New Jersey played up to five more games than the competition.

At the bottom of the table remain the Chicago Blackhawks, who lost 1:4 in Toronto and lost at least three games in a row for the third time this season. Philipp Kurashev left the ice for the third time in a row with a minus-2 record and an extremely mediocre performance. In the first 25 games of the season, Kurashev was only credited with very good performances three times - he wasn't even used the same number of times.

SDA