Top pairings on the Weissenstein The division lets Orlik loose on Staudenmann - more treats at the Anschwingen

Linus Hämmerli

17.7.2025

In the last clash between Armon Orlik and Fabian Staudenmann, Staudenmann won with the maximum score at the Federal Jubilee Swing Festival.
KEYSTONE

On Saturday, the prestigious Bergkranzfest is on the program on the Weissenstein. Among other things, the first round will see a duel between the last two winners.

17.07.2025, 12:20

The top pairings from the Weissenstein-Schwinget

  • Fabian Staudenmann - Armon Orlik
  • Nick Alpiger - Michael Moser
  • Domenic Schneider - Curdin Orlik
  • Werner Schlegel - Thomas Sempach
  • Adrian Odermatt - Christian Gerber
  • Lars Voggensperger - Roger Rychen
  • Philipp Roth - Marcel Räbsamen
  • Samuel Brun - Florian Gnägi
  • Marius Frank - Martin Roth
At the Weissenstein-Schwinget on Saturday, some high-caliber athletes will step into the sawdust ring. This means that there will be some great wrestling delicacies during the first round.

The division pits the two king contenders Fabian Staudenmann and Armon Orlik against each other. The two heavyweights faced each other three times last year. Twice the fight ended in a draw, once Staudenmann won flat. Both Staudenmann (2023) and Orlik (2024) have already been successful on the Weissenstein.

Rising star Michael Moser meets Nick Alpiger. The only fight between the two to date ended in defeat at the Rigi Schwinget 2024. This duel is likely to be a real spectacle on Saturday, especially as Moser is in top form and Alpiger can give anyone a run for their money.

Returning fighter Werner Schlegel will face Thomas Sempach in his third wreath festival of the season. Another Swiss duel will take place between Domenic Schneider and Curdin Orlik.

The Weissenstein-Schwinget begins on Saturday morning, blue Sport will be ticking the event live.

