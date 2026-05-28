The party tent in the fan zone in Altstetten is buzzing.

In the fan zone next to the Swiss Life Arena, 1600 fans watch the game between Sweden and Switzerland in the marquee. The first third of the game is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Sandro Zappella

Before the game

Around 1600 fans wait in the marquee in the fan zone for the quarter-final clash against Sweden. The atmosphere is exuberant, while the usual fan songs are intoned, the festival benches have to withstand many a stress test.

The setback, the goal conceded

Linus Karlsson plays the party crasher in the Swiss Life Arena and scores the 1:0 for Sweden. The marquee is suddenly as quiet as a mouse. It's not just the national team that has to come to terms with this, but also the fans.

Kukan's slip-up

What a lapse by Dean Kukan! The defender hits a Swede in the face with his stick with full force and has to go to the showers for the cross-check.

The momentum returns

The Swedes make it 2:0 - at least that's what everyone thinks at first glance. But the replay shows it: The Swede kicks the puck into the goal. And because it's not yet the World Cup, the goal is disallowed. The Swiss fans celebrate the decision as if it were their own goal. The momentum has turned, also because the Swiss survive the penalty without any damage.

The tent explodes - the equalizer by Josi

The long-awaited equalizer is here! Captain Roman Josi takes a wrist shot from the blue line and hits the left crossbar. There is now total euphoria in the marquee.