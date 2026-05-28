Swiss player Susan Bandecchi fails to pull off another surprise at the French Open. The 27-year-old qualifier from Ticino lost 5:7, 6:7 (11:13) to Daria Kasatkina in the 2nd round.

Bandecchi, the world number 215, was in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in Paris. She missed a set point against Kasatkina (WTA 53), who has been playing for Australia for one and a half years, in the first round, then fended off six match points and lost in just under two hours.