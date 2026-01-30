Alexander Zverev: Often close to a major triumph, but always failed. Also in Australia in 2026. IMAGO/Shutterstock

Winning a Grand Slam tournament is the ultimate goal of every professional tennis player. These eleven players have come very close several times so far, but ultimately missed out on the big triumph.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Going down in tennis history as "unfinished" is a dark spot in the career of a top player.

These eleven players are currently facing this unpleasant fate.

Grand Slam tournaments in the professional era from 1990 onwards were evaluated; points distribution: final 5, semi-final 2, quarter-final 1. Show more

Place 11 - 8 points Karen Khachanov

1st professional season: 2013

Grand Slams: 2 x semi-finals (Australian Open, US Open), 4 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 8

Current ranking: 17

Tournament wins: 7

In 2019, the Russian with Armenian roots advanced to the quarter-finals at the French Open - and reached the top 10 for the first time. 2021 Khachanov also advanced to the top eight at Wimbledon.

In 2022, the Olympic silver medalist (2020) reached the semi-finals at the US Open, which he lost to Casper Ruud in four sets. He then also showed strong tennis at the 2023 Australian Open. In Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas denied him a place in the final. He then reached the quarter-finals at the 2024 French Open, and in the 2025 Wimbledon quarter-finals, Taylor Fritz was the last man standing.

At the 2026 Australian Open, Khachanov was already eliminated in the third round - he lost to Luciano Darderi in four sets.

The 29-year-old has a solid service - even if his second serve in particular still needs improvement - a cracking forehand and plenty of power in general. On a good day, Khachanov can hurt many opponents, especially on fast surfaces. But his game is rather one-dimensional, variation is not his strength. His weapons are probably not enough for the really big coup.

10th place - 8 points Nick Kyrgios

1st professional season: 2013

Grand Slams: 1 x final (Wimbledon), 3 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 13

Current ranking: 671

Tournament wins: 7

In 2014, Kyrgios surprised everyone as a 19-year-old at Wimbledon - the 1.93-meter tall Australian beat Rafael Nadal and advanced to the quarter-finals. Six months later, he did the same at the Australian Open.

But the spectacular player from Canberra didn't just make headlines on the court. The big basketball fan attracted attention with major and minor scandals at almost every tournament. Even though his talent - in addition to his cracking service, he has a powerful forehand in his repertoire - often flashed, the "bad boy" often got in his own way with his outbursts and lack of motivation.

Nevertheless, it was almost enough for a Grand Slam triumph in 2022. In the Wimbledon final, it was his former nemesis Novak Djokovic who was the last man standing. Following knee surgery in January and due to persistent wrist problems, the former world number 13 missed all major tournaments from the beginning of 2023 to the end of 2024. He failed to reach the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Kyrgios is more active on the doubles tour.

The now 30-year-old recently won the eagerly awaited Battle of the Sexes against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The men's number 671 could also have had a wild card for the Australian Open 2026, but turned it down due to a "lack of competitiveness". "I'm fit and back on court, but five-set matches are a completely different matter (...)," said Kyrgios. However, Kyrgios also wants to compete in singles again in 2027: "I'll be back next year."

9th place - 10 points Andrey Rublev

1st professional season: 2014

Grand Slams: 10 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 5

Current ranking: 9

Tournament wins: 17

The quarter-finals are always the end of the line for the former junior world number one at Grand Slam tournaments. The Russian has failed to reach the last eight ten times (!) - Rublev has never made it to the semi-finals.

In 2026, Rublev failed in the 3rd round. He lost to Fransico Cerúndolo in three sets.

The result is sobering for a man with so much talent. And symbolic of where he usually fails: his nerves. He is often his own biggest opponent. He usually pays dearly for his mental weakness and his outbursts. Not many players on the tour can develop such power - especially on the forehand. He often overdoes it with his aggressive play. His weaknesses also include his second service and his play at the net.

But if the 28-year-old can pull himself together and is on top form, he regularly beats top players. Rublev can therefore be trusted to do anything - in both directions.

8th place - 11 points Grigor Dimitrov

1st professional season: 2008

Grand Slams: 3 x semi-finals (Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon), 5 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 3

Current ranking: 45

Tournament wins: 9

The Bulgarian reached the semi-finals in 2014 at Wimbledon, 2017 at the Australian Open and 2019 at the US Open. Dimitrov celebrated his greatest success in 2017 when he triumphed at the ATP Finals.

At the 2026 Australian Open, Dimitrov lost in three sets to Tomáš Macháč in the starting round.

Prior to that, he had to withdraw from the US Open - breaking his streak of 58 Grand Slam tournaments in a row - no other tennis pro had such a streak The pectoral muscle injury he suffered at Wimbledon in the round of 16 after leading 2-0 against Jannik Sinner was the fifth major tournament in a row that the now 34-year-old had to retire early due to physical complaints.

Like the Swiss tennis legend, "Baby Federer" (his former nickname) is characterized by his elegant game. His one-handed backhand in particular is a feast for the eyes. As an all-rounder, he gets on well on all courts and surfaces.

However, as with many players in this category, he wins too few "big points" overall. The lack of a killer instinct and his physical problems are likely to be a constant companion for the veteran in the final stage of his career.

7th place - 12 points Gael Monfils

1st professional season: 2004

Grand Slams: 2 x semi-finals (French Open, US Open), 8 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 6

Current ranking: 110

Tournament wins: 13

Monfils dominated the juniors. The Frenchman won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2004. As a professional, however, the spectacular player "only" made it to the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2008 and the US Open in 2016. "Lamonf" is almost a fixture on the tour. The now 39-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the year, has left his mark on tennis for two decades. In Melbourne, he was caught out in the opening round - losing to Dane Sweeny in four sets.

With his agility, speed and bounce, he delights spectators. The all-rounder has a variable game. Unfortunately, his body often stopped him. The Parisian has had to miss 13 majors due to injury. On the one hand, he probably lacks the mental toughness needed for the big coup, while on the other hand, Monfils' form on the day is often decisive. Over a two-week tournament, however, any slump can be decisive.

Nonetheless, Monfils, who is married to former world number 3 Elina Svitolina, is impressively consistent. He has reached at least one final in 19 consecutive seasons (2005-2023). In 2024, he became the oldest tournament winner in Auckland. Fun fact: Monfils has a 0:20 record against Djokovic, his opponent of fear.

6th place - 12 points Taylor Fritz

1st professional season: 2015

Grand Slams: 1 x final (US Open), 1 x semi-final, 5 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 4

Current ranking: 10

Tournament wins: 8

Since his professional debut in 2015, the 1.96-meter-tall American has taken it step by step. In 2024, Fritz delivers his strongest season to date. He made it to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and the US Open and even reached the final at the US Open.

However, the world number 1 Jannik Sinner was too big a hurdle. Fritz - the current world no. 4 - also met the Italian in the final at the ATP Finals - and again had no chance.

In 2025, he was stopped by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-final, but at least managed to take a set off the Spaniard. At the US Open, it was then over in the quarter-finals against Novak Djokovic - also in four sets.

In Melbourne 2026, he was able to stop Stan Wawrinka (in four sets), but Fritz had no chance against Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round (defeat in three sets).

Taylor Fritz has dangerous weapons in his arsenal with his monster serve and powerful forehand, especially on fast surfaces. The 28-year-old still needs to improve his return game.

5th place - 12 points Matteo Berrettini

1st professional season: 2015

Grand Slams: 1 x final (Wimbledon), 2 x semi-finals, 3 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 6

Current ranking: 56

Tournament wins: 10

Berrettini made it to the quarter-finals at the French Open (2021) and reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open (2022) and US Open (2019). Rafael Nadal was the last man standing there. In 2021, the Roman even reached the final at Wimbledon, but was beaten by Novak Djokovic in four sets.

In the last four years, however, he has been increasingly plagued by health problems. It began with a hernia (2020), followed by an operation on his right hand. Berrettini took another break from the summer of 2023. He opened the 2024 season three months late in March. The Italian model athlete (1.96 m, 95 kg) is struggling with his body - the Roman also had to miss the 2026 Australian Open - which is why he is now only ranked 56th in the world.

With his service and cracking forehand as well as solid volleying, Berrettini was particularly dangerous on fast surfaces. His backhand and defensive skills, on the other hand, could be improved. Unfortunately, a Major win now seems out of reach for the 29-year-old due to his injury history.

4th place - 17 points Casper Ruud

1st professional season: 2015

Grand Slams: 3 x finals (2x French Open, US Open), 1 x semi-final

Highest ranking: 2

Current ranking: 13

Tournament wins: 14

In addition to one semi-final, the Norwegian has reached three major finals to date. He clearly lost both French Open finals - to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Novak Djokovic in 2023. In 2024, Alexander Zverev was too strong in the round of the top four at Roland Garros. Ruud didn't really come close to winning the 2022 US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz either. In 2025, he never made it past the second round at majors, but won his first 1000 tournament in Madrid.

He got off to a solid start in 2026, reaching the 4th round at the Australian Open before losing to Ben Shelton in four sets.

The quiet contemporary brings a lot to the table: His strong forehand, his game intelligence and his low error rate make him uncomfortable for any opponent. On the other hand, Ruud can benefit a little less from his service than other players and is sometimes a little too hesitant in his offensive play.

The Scandinavian, who trained at Rafael Nadal's academy, is regarded on the scene as a hard-working and serious creator. In addition, Ruud performed consistently until last year. His chances of victory are probably highest at the French Open. After all, the 27-year-old has won twelve of his fourteen tournaments on clay.

3rd place - 18 points Kei Nishikori

Grand Slams: 1 x final (US Open), 2 x semi-finals, 9 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 4

Current ranking: 237

Tournament wins: 12

The favorite tournament of the best Asian player in history is the US Open. Although Nishikori made it to the quarter-finals in Melbourne, Paris and Wimbledon, it was only in New York that the 1.78-metre-tall Japanese went further. In 2014, he knocked Milos Raonic, Stan Wawrinka and the then world number one Novak Djokovic out of the way in Flushing Meadows. In the surprise final - the first time in nine years that none of the Big 3 had reached the final - his tank was empty. Marin Cilic lifted the trophy in three sets.

In 2016 and 2018, he and Wawrinka and Anderson also failed against opponents not named Nadal, Federer or Djokovic. While three quarter-finals - out of a total of nine - were still possible in 2019, things have gone wrong since 2020. Injuries, which repeatedly led to forced breaks for his protégé, who has been trained by Michael Chang for a long time, brought his career to an abrupt halt. The 36-year-old is now only number 237.

The train to the top of the world rankings has realistically left the station for Nishikori. The agile Japanese player with the fast legs had an excellent repertoire of shots in his quiver. Due to his height, however, he often lacked the free points as a server.

2nd place - 20 points Stefanos Tsitsipas

1st professional season: 2016

Grand Slams: 2 x finals (Australian Open, French Open), 4 x semi-finals, 2 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 3

Current ranking: 33

Tournament wins: 12

A young Greek with long hair wows in Melbourne in 2019. The 20-year-old faces Federer in the round of 16 - and shows no nerves. After 17 wins in a row, the Swiss player loses again Down Under. Tsitsipas is able to fend off 12 break chances and advances without losing his serve. Rafael Nadal ends the tennis fairytale in the semi-finals.

In 2020, he came back from 2-0 down against Djokovic in the semi-finals in Paris, but still lost the match. In 2021, Danil Medvedev stops him in the semi-finals at the Australian Open, Tsitsipas leads 2-0 against Djokovic at Roland Garros - and then lets the match slip away. In 2022, Medvedev is again too strong in the semi-finals in Melbourne. At the same venue in 2023, triumph is within reach - Djokovic is untouchable in the final.

Since then, his career has stalled. Since the French Open 2024 (quarter-final), Tsitsipas has never made it past round 2 in the past six Grand Slam tournaments. Tomáš Macháč was also the last man standing in Melbourne. The emotional Greek seems to be searching for his inner balance.

At his best, Tsitsipas was always a major hurdle for his opponents with his strengths (service, forehand and strong play both offensively and defensively). In his current form, it will be difficult for the 27-year-old to turn things around.

1st place - 35 points Alexander Zverev

1st professional season: 2013

Grand Slams: 3 x finals (French Open, US Open), 7 x semi-finals, 6 x quarter-finals

Highest ranking: 2

Current ranking: 3

Tournament wins: 24

By far the most unsuccessful lucky player is Alexander Zverev. The 28-year-old from Hamburg has competed in a total of 40 Grand Slam tournaments to date without winning the title.

Zverev has reached a major final three times so far. In 2020, the 1.98-meter-tall Hamburg native was already leading 2-0 in sets against Dominic Thiem at the US Open and 5-3 in the deciding set, but then lost out in the tie-break. He was also 2:1 up against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open in 2024, but ultimately had to concede defeat to the Spaniard in five sets.

At the 2025 Australian Open, Jannik Sinner dominated the German and won without dropping a set. Zverev didn't get a break chance until the end after a good two and a half hours.

His semi-final exit against Nadal in 2022 was also particularly bitter. Zverev fought a duel on equal terms with the king of clay before twisting his ankle and having to retire.

There was also plenty of drama in 2026: Zverev lost the longest tennis match of his career in Melbourne. He was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz in an epic semi-final - after leading 5:3 in the deciding set and losing the second set after leading 5:2.

Former tennis star Rafael Nadal believes that Zverev has so far lacked the mental strength to win a Grand Slam title. "Unfortunately, I think it's down to his head. Because if you look at his level of tennis, he should have won one already," summarizes the Spaniard.

