The European team wins the Ryder Cup in Farmingdale near New York once again. In Sunday's singles, the Europeans ultimately shivered their way to victory.

Before the singles, the Europeans were dreaming of a record victory. The Americans celebrated their highest victory in the Ryder Cup four years ago at their last home match in Haven, Wisconsin, with a 19-9 victory. More than half of the players - six Americans and seven Europeans (in 12-man teams) - had already played in 2021. Only this time, everything went differently on the "black" Bethpage Course than four years ago.

Team Europe was already three points ahead on Friday. After Saturday, Europe's lead was already seven points - a record lead. The Europeans still needed three points - i.e. three wins or six draws - from the twelve singles matches on Sunday to achieve their first away win in the USA since the historic triumph in Medinah (Illinois) in 2012, when Team Europe turned a 6:10 score into a 14.5:13.5 score on the final day. Or seven points to equal the 19:9 of 2021.

Almost a record comeback

Instead of a record win, there was almost a new record comeback. After two miserable days, the USA put themselves in a position to even win the Ryder Cup. It was only in the fourth-last singles match that Ireland's Shane Lowry secured a draw for the Europeans. And England's Tyrrell Hatton secured the European 15-13 nail-biting victory with another draw.

The Europeans won the Ryder Cup, although only the young Swede Ludvig Aberg won one of the twelve singles matches. That's never happened before! The USA scored more points in the singles than ever before - and still lost. "It was tough," said Aberg, the winner of the 2023 Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana. "It got louder and louder and you felt like the earth was shaking."

Irritations on Saturday

The Europeans certainly deserved their victory - because they had played brilliantly on the first two days. On Saturday, they first drove the American stars and later the chauvinistic fans almost out of their minds. There was spite between players, caddies and fans. Rory McIlroy got carried away and gave the fans the finger.

The disappointing results of the first two days certainly made the fans lose their composure. "The fans wanted to see our players win. Instead, we got a real thrashing. I liked that the American players went out of their way to calm the crowd down when they needed to," said Keegan Bradley, the US captain.

Scheffler's 1:4 record

The Americans finally shone on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the Olympic champion and world number 1, won the singles against Rory McIlroy, the European team leader and world number 2. For the first time ever, the number 1 and number 2 played against each other in a singles match at the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler! He traveled to New York as the American hopeful. He won six tournaments this season, two of which were majors. But the four doubles in which Scheffler played were all lost. The world number one - the current uber-golfer - was the first ever since 1967 to lose four times in the first four Ryder Cup sessions. Tommy Fleetwood provided the counterpart: the Englishman was the first since the Americans Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson (both 1979) to win four points before the singles.