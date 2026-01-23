Jacob Moverare (No. 43) is transferring from Los Angeles to Zug
Keystone
EV Zug has signed Swedish player Jacob Moverare. The 27-year-old defenseman is moving from the Los Angeles Kings to Central Switzerland.
According to the club, the player has signed a two-year contract. Moverare won the Swedish championship with Frölunda in 2019 and celebrated two Champions Hockey League titles with the club. In 2022, he made his NHL debut, where he has since played over 100 games for the LA Kings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2016.