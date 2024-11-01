Matilde Lorenzi (center) succumbed to her injuries after a training crash. Family and friends bid her farewell in an emotional funeral. Instagram

Italy is mourning the loss of young ski racer Matilde Lorenzi, who died after a tragic fall. Her mother has now said goodbye to her daughter in a moving speech.

The news of the death of young ski racer Matilde Lorenzi (19) plunged the Italian sports world into deep mourning.

Lorenzi's fatal accident occurred during a training camp for the Italian junior national team on the Val Senales glacier. Lorenzi fell heavily and hit his head hard on the piste.

After first aid on site, the talented speed skier was immediately flown by helicopter to hospital in Bolzano, where she succumbed to her serious injuries.

On Thursday, family and friends bid her farewell at an emotional funeral in her home town of Giaveno in Piedmont.

Lorenzi's mother at the funeral: "Wherever you are now, you have to keep skiing"

The funeral in Lorenzi's home village of Giaveno was a moving event. There was great sympathy. Family, friends, villagers, athlete friends and politicians attended her funeral.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi.



We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for… pic.twitter.com/UWukBQMNix — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) October 29, 2024

Lorenzi's mother addressed the mourners in an emotional farewell speech: "You came in a hurry on November 15, 2004, you were born quickly. Now you have decided to leave quickly. Wherever you are now, you must continue to ski. I love you, thank you, Matilde."

Lorenzi was considered a great talent and won the Italian championship title in the giant slalom and super-G last season. Her best result in the European Cup came in the Super-G in St. Moritz in 2023, when she raced to 11th place. Now Lorenzi's life was cut short just over two weeks before her 20th birthday.

