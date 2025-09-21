Nino Schurter celebrated and let himself be celebrated - even though he was unable to win his last career race. Picture: Keystone

Nino Schurter, the most successful mountain biker in history, ends his magnificent career with a 24th place at the World Cup in Lenzerheide. World champion Alan Hatherly wins the race.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Schurter finished his farewell tour at his home race, although two World Cup races are still to come. Unlike in the short track race or a week ago at the World Championships in Crans-Montana, Schurter put in a strong performance at the end.

Schurter was celebrated by the crowd as he was seven years ago when he won the 7th of his 10 World Championship titles on this course. Lenzerheide has always been a special place for Schurter: he lives in Chur just 25 minutes from the course, Schurter celebrated his record 34th World Cup victory in Lenzerheide and he always made it onto the podium on this course until Sunday with one exception - that was in 2022 due to the crash in the Magic Forest with Mathias Flückiger.

During his unparalleled career, Nino Schurter won 36 World Cup races; he won the overall World Cup nine times.

For the first time ever in Lenzerheide, no Swiss made it onto the podium in Schurter's farewell race. With Vital Albin (8th), Fabio Püntener (9th) and Luca Schätti (10th), three Swiss did make it into the top 10.

South African world champion Alan Hatherly took the victory in Lenzerheide.