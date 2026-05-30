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The Swiss national team's comments on reaching the final "The feeling is terrific - now there's one more match to win"

Luca Betschart

30.5.2026

The Swiss national field hockey team gives Norway no chance and plays for gold for the third time in a row after their 6:0 triumph in the semi-final. Quotes from the game.

30.05.2026, 18:27

30.05.2026, 18:34

Christoph Bertschy

"The feeling is fantastic. That was the goal from the start and we've worked extremely hard to get to this point. It's also very well deserved. Now there's one more match to win.

I didn't really see how the disk went in when I scored. I just saw that the crowd was going wild. (...) But we looked at that before the match: As soon as you win a duel, look for the way on goal. Baechler was in a great position in front of goal. It's also lucky that my shot went in like that.

Even after going 2-0 down, the Norwegians tried and played physically. That's what brought them success at this tournament. You have to say: they played a very good tournament. But we stayed true to our game and played consistently for 60 minutes.

In terms of routine, I won't change anything compared to the last two years. But it would be good if we scored a goal in a final. That would give us a chance to win. Here at home with all the fans behind us, we have the advantage on our side."

Swiss field hockey party in Zurich. The national team defeats Norway and reaches the World Championship final for the third time in a row!

Swiss field hockey party in ZurichThe national team defeats Norway and reaches the World Championship final for the third time in a row!

Sven Andrighetto

"Very good, we were able to win this semi-final. I wasn't aware that it was my 100th international match. But the most important thing will come tomorrow. We're really looking forward to it.

We certainly need to recover well. Sleep well. At the end of the day, it's going to be quick before the very important game tomorrow night. That's why it's very important for us to recover now."

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