Franjo von Allmen is the Olympic superstar of the moment, making sporting history within five days and already chasing records after his first participation in the Winter Games.

SDA

Three Olympic starts, three gold medals: Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen achieved something historic with his triumph in the super-G on Wednesday. A look at the statistics shows: With his hat-trick of titles, the 24-year-old is not only making sporting history in Switzerland and already sees himself on a par with the really big names in winter sports.

The first Swiss Olympic super-G winner

Since the super-G became an Olympic event in 1988, the Swiss men have had to wait for a victory in this discipline. What Didier Cuche (silver in 1988), Ambrosi Hoffmann (bronze in 2006), Beat Feuz (silver in 2018) and Marco Odermatt (bronze in Bormio) failed to achieve, Franjo von Allmen did on his very first appearance. With his triumph in Bormio, he brought Switzerland its second Olympic gold in the super-G after Lara Gut-Behrami in Beijing in 2022. The most successful Olympic athlete in this discipline is Norway's Kjetil André Aamodt with three gold medals.

The first Swiss gold hat-trick

What neither Gut-Behrami nor Aamodt have achieved, however, is a gold hat-trick at the same Winter Olympics. Before the Bernese Oberlander from Boltigen, no Swiss man or woman had ever achieved this. Only Konrad Stäheli achieved the same feat at the Summer Games in Paris in 1900.

Von Allmen is also only the fourth ski star to become a triple Olympic champion in a matter of days. Previously, only the Austrian Toni Sailer (in Cortina 1956), the Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy (in Grenoble 1968) and the Croatian Janica Kostelic (in Salt Lake City 2002) have achieved a gold hat-trick.

Switzerland's eternal number 4

In the eternal ranking of the best Swiss winter sportsmen, Franjo von Allmen has already climbed to 4th place after just three appearances. After Simon Ammann and Dario Cologna (four gold medals each) and Vreni Schneider (3 gold medals), he is only the fourth Swiss sportsman to have won at least three Olympic medals.

In the footsteps of Aamodt and Tomba

Von Allmen is also high up on the list of the best skiers. Only three athletes are still ahead on the men's side: Kjetil André Aamodt with 4x gold, 2x silver and 2x bronze in first place, Alberto Tomba with 3 gold and 2 silver medals in second place and Matthias Mayer with 3x gold and 1x bronze in third place.

If the women are also included, von Allmen slips to 9th place. With Janica Kostelic (4x gold and 2x silver), Vreni Schneider (3x gold, 1x silver, 1x bronze), Deborah Compagnoni and Maria Höfl-Riesch (3x gold and 1x silver each) and Katja Seizinger (3x gold and 2x bronze), five skiers are ahead of von Allmen. For now. Because unlike all the legends mentioned, von Allmen does not have his career behind him, but only his first Olympic participation.