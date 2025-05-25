The final can only be Sinner - Alcaraz - Gallery The two clear favorites to reach the final: Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner after the Spaniard's victory in Rome Image: Keystone No longer finding his feet: last year's finalist Alexander Zverev Image: Keystone No longer active on the court, but guest of honor on Sunday to be given a fitting farewell at the French Open: Rafael Nadal Image: Keystone No longer a title contender, but still an absolute crowd favorite in Paris even at 40: Stan Wawrinka Image: Keystone Big absentee from a Swiss perspective: Belinda Bencic Image: Keystone Should now provide Swiss success stories: Jil Teichmann (left) and Viktorija Golubic Image: Keystone Could be crowned after three titles in a row: Iga Swiatek Image: Keystone Top favorite for her first victory at the French Open: world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka Image: Keystone The final can only be Sinner - Alcaraz - Gallery The two clear favorites to reach the final: Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner after the Spaniard's victory in Rome Image: Keystone No longer finding his feet: last year's finalist Alexander Zverev Image: Keystone No longer active on the court, but guest of honor on Sunday to be given a fitting farewell at the French Open: Rafael Nadal Image: Keystone No longer a title contender, but still an absolute crowd favorite in Paris even at 40: Stan Wawrinka Image: Keystone Big absentee from a Swiss perspective: Belinda Bencic Image: Keystone Should now provide Swiss success stories: Jil Teichmann (left) and Viktorija Golubic Image: Keystone Could be crowned after three titles in a row: Iga Swiatek Image: Keystone Top favorite for her first victory at the French Open: world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka Image: Keystone

After Rafael Nadal's retirement, the next big rivalry is on the horizon at the French Open. Anything other than a final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz would be unexpected.

The second Grand Slam event of the year, the "Internationaux de France" at the Stade Roland-Garros, takes place in Paris from Sunday. The most important facts about the 124th edition of the most important clay court tournament.

DUEL OF THE GIANTS

In the year following Rafael Nadal's retirement, a new duel between the giants is in the offing. The final in Rome last Sunday gave a first foretaste. Jannik Sinner performed as well as before in his first match after his three-month doping ban, but was ultimately beaten by Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is the top favorite if he stays fit and proved to be a worthy successor to his richly decorated compatriot in his first triumph in Paris last year. World number one Sinner, on the other hand, is (still) much stronger on hard court than on clay or grass. Nevertheless, he reached the semi-finals in Paris for the first time last year, losing to Alcaraz in the best match of the tournament.

THE CHALLENGERS

No other player currently seems capable of challenging Sinner and Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic is looking for his clay form, as he did last year in Geneva. That didn't work out too badly back then. He reached the quarter-finals in Paris and then had to withdraw due to injury. Two months later, he won the Olympic gold at the same venue that he had been chasing for so long. However, Djokovic has not won a tournament since then. Last year's finalist Alexander Zverev fell into a deep crisis after losing another final at the Australian Open and also lost early again this week in Hamburg. There are no other title contenders with the necessary quality in sight.

WAWRINKA'S LAST DANCE?

Just like a year ago, Stan Wawrinka is the only Swiss in the men's main draw, and only thanks to another wild card. And once again, the tennis world is wondering whether this is the last dance of the grandiose 2015 Roland Garros champion. At 40 years old, the oldest participant this year is still ranked 139th in the rankings and is competing in his 20th French Open. He has at least been drawn against a first-round opponent in Britain's Jacob Fearnley (ATP 54), who doesn't seem unbeatable.

AND RAFAEL NADAL?

No tennis pro has left his mark on a Grand Slam tournament as much as Rafael Nadal. The Spanish titan has won the clay court spectacle 14 times. Despite ending his career, Nadal will also be present in Paris this time. The 38-year-old will be honoured by the organizers on the opening day, giving him the farewell to his favourite tournament that he deserves.

SOLVABLE TASKS FOR GOLUBIC AND TEICHMANN

In the women's tournament, three Swiss women made it directly into the main draw, but Belinda Bencic (WTA 39) had to withdraw at short notice due to an arm injury. Viktorija Golubic (WTA 82) will be up against a former Wimbledon winner, Petra Kvitova. The Czech left-hander is returning to the tour after the birth of her first child, but initially struggled with one win in five matches. Jil Teichmann (WTA 98) starts against the Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini (WTA 99), who should have a lot of self-confidence. World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka could be waiting in the second round. Both Swiss women will be in action on Sunday.

SWIATEK'S THRONE IS SHAKING

The starting position in the women's tournament looks more open than it has for a long time. Aryna Sabalenka arrives as the No. 1 and wants her first Grand Slam title this year, especially on clay, following her defeat in the final against Madison Keys at the Australian Open in Melbourne. However, Iga Swiatek in particular is likely to make life difficult for her. The Polish player has won the last three editions in Paris and feels nowhere as comfortable as at the Stade Roland-Garros. However, she has not won any of the preparatory tournaments this year. Last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini, who triumphed in Rome in her home country, is also in good form. Swiatek and Paolini could meet in the quarter-finals.