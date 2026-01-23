The Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, near Liverpool, is ready to host the 154th Open Championship. For the 156 golfers who have qualified, the British Open feels almost like Christmas in July.

Everyone has a chance. Anything is possible! Mother Nature plays a significant role here—and she can show both her good and bad sides. Along the coast of the Irish Sea, a breeze from the southwest is generally expected. But it’s likely that only those who make the cut on Friday evening will get to enjoy this breeze. That’s because the wind is expected to shift to a northerly direction by the weekend. Temperatures will be high, and it’s expected to stay dry. But making reliable forecasts is difficult along the rugged Irish coast.

When the 2017 British Open was last held at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Jordan Spieth won by three strokes with a total score of 12 under par. In 2008, however, Padraig Harrington won with a score of 3 over par—the only winning score over par this century.

The top 10 finishers at the British Open are guaranteed a spot in next year’s tournament at St. Andrews. The top 4 are also guaranteed a spot in next spring’s Masters. The tournament winner is eligible to compete in the British Open every year until age 60 and in all other major tournaments for the next five years. In addition, he cannot lose his PGA Tour card until 2031.

Among the most frequently mentioned contenders for the title are Sam Burns (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA), South Korean Tom Kim, Norwegian Viktor Hövland, Wyndham Clark (USA) as the winner of the last major, Scottie Scheffler (USA) as the world No. 1, and Rory McIlroy as the local hero, As for the three Englishmen—Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood—the question is whether this time will be enough for them to claim their long-overdue first major title, though being called among the best without a major title is, in itself, an honor. As for Bryson DeChambeau (USA)—one of the most popular and well-known golfers, who entered the first major tournaments of this season as a co-favorite—the question is whether he’ll finally make the cut on the big stage once again.