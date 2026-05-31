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World Championship final in the ticker The final third is underway: Will the field hockey team become world champions?

Andreas Lunghi

31.5.2026

The Swiss ice hockey team will face Finland in the World Championship final. Will Jan Cadieux's team fulfill its gold medal mission? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20!

31.05.2026, 19:15

31.05.2026, 22:14

Schweiz vs. Finnland
0:0 *
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 46th minute

    The national team is complete again

    Once again, the national team puts up an excellent fight when outnumbered, although Moser loses his stick immediately after the face-off. Marti is back.

  • 44th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Marti shoots the disk over the plexiglass and has to go out for two minutes.

  • 42nd minute

    Good chance for Switzerland

    Suter, Bertschy and Niederreiter trap the Finns in their own third and create several chances. Twice the shot just misses the box.

  • 41st minute

    The final third is underway

    Who will score first?

  • 40th minute

    Finland saves itself going into the break

    Switzerland really step on the gas in the final minute. Shots come from all sides, but can't find a way past Annunen. Finland saves itself going into the break.

  • 39th minute

    Riat with the next chance

    Switzerland have definitely arrived in this game. Riat fires the next shot towards goal. Annunen sees nothing, but is there with his right arm.

  • 37th minute

    Switzerland have woken up

    The Nati increase the pressure. They are increasingly entering the opposition zone at high speed. When will they score their first goal?

  • 36th minute

    Suter narrowly misses

    Meier whirls behind the goal and causes chaos in the Finnish slot. He plays the cross to the right side, where Pius Suter comes rushing in. His shot just misses the goal on the right.

  • 35th minute

    Annunen like a wall

    Switzerland is once again in the Finnish zone. Josi fires a shot from the blue line. Annunen has a lot of traffic in front of him, but holds the shot anyway.

  • 34th minute

    Shot ratio clearly in favour of the Finns

    The Swiss are still struggling offensively. The Finns are clearly ahead in the shot ratio with 16:9.

  • 32nd minute

    Outnumbered over!

    Riat is back from the penalty box - it was a strong box play by the Swiss.

  • 31st minute

    Strong box play

    The Swiss play a strong box play and keep the puck far away from their own goal.

  • 30th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Riat is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes for a cross-check.

  • 29th minute

    Switzerland with good finishes

    For once, the Swiss are moving fast. They establish themselves in the opposing zone. Two shots from distance follow, but both miss Annunen's goal.

  • 27th minute

    Finns give the Swiss little space

    The Finns are playing very defiantly, in fact the game that the Swiss have cultivated so far at this tournament.

  • 26th minute

    Switzerland challenged in defense

    It's back and forth at this stage. Now the Finns are back in control. Lundell dances his way through the middle but misses with a backhand.

  • 25th minute

    Switzerland's brief spell of pressure

    Switzerland really establish themselves in their opponents' zone for the first time. Only the last pass doesn't reach the right recipient. Finland launch a counter-attack, but the shot misses the Swiss goal on the right.

  • 23rd minute

    Jäger with a finish - Annunen with a save

    Ken Jäger gets a running start in his own zone and flies across the ice. He takes a shot from the right, Annunen lets it bounce, but his teammates are able to clean up in front of the goal. The Swiss national team has lacked this straightforwardness so far.

  • 22nd minute

    Too many misplaced passes

    The Swiss play too many inaccurate passes with two men more on the ice. The penalties against Finland pass without Switzerland shooting on goal.

  • 21st minute

    The middle third is underway!

    Switzerland plays almost two minutes in double overtime at the start - will they strike?

  • 20th minute

    The first period is over

    The Nati can start the second period with double superiority. Before that, however, the Finns were clearly closer to the opening goal. This is also shown by the shot statistics, which are clearly in the Finns' favor at 15:6. But Genoni, the crossbar and a disallowed goal help the national team to a draw after 20 minutes.

  • 20th minute

    Excitement in front of the Finnish goal - a full two minutes of double superiority for Switzerland

    The Nati are back on the offensive. The line of Meier and Hischier makes a lot of headway and can only be stopped with a penalty. Finland even catches two penalties - double overtime for Switzerland!

  • 18th minute

    Switzerland complete again

    With combined forces, the national team also survives this short-handed situation. Moser receives applause for a strong but painful block.

  • 16th minute

    Next penalty against Switzerland

    Dean Kukan is sent off for tripping. Next powerplay for Finland.

  • 14th minute

    Finland scores - but the goal doesn't count

    Just as the penalty expires, it hits behind Genoni. But Lundell's stick is over the crossbar - the goal is therefore disallowed. And Switzerland survives the penalty unscathed. Also because Lehtonen fails to hit the crossbar.

  • 12th minute

    Penalty against Switzerland

    Switzerland now have to defend themselves while short-handed. Thürkauf is sent to the cool box for two minutes for obstruction.

  • 11th minute

    Finland survive the penalty

    The national team can establish itself in the offensive zone for a long time, but it doesn't become really dangerous. The Finns survive the penalty.

  • 9th minute

    Penalty against Finland

    Aatu Räty is sent off for two minutes for obstruction. First powerplay for Switzerland!

  • 9th minute

    Finland looking for the lead

    The Finns get the better start to the game. Vaakanainen takes a shot and just misses the target.

  • 6th minute

    Genoni prevents the deficit

    In their usual manner, the Finns bridge the neutral zone at lightning speed and get dangerously close to the Swiss box. Calgary forward Määtä deflects a feed from SCB forward Merelä, but Genoni is able to hold on to the puck and prevent the deficit.

  • 4th minute

    Knak with the first Swiss chance

    The energy line makes its first mark! Knak gains the puck and moves in front of the Finnish box. But his shot misses the goal.

  • 3rd minute

    Finland start well

    Unlike in the group game, it's the Finns who are on the offensive in the opening phase. Genoni is already challenged, but is on the spot.

  • 1st minute

    The game is underway!

    Who will get off to the better start in the World Championship final?

  • Everything is ready in the SwissLife Arena

    It's about to start in a few moments. The injured Fiala, Siegenthaler and Glauser ring the bell: will the national field hockey team win World Championship gold?

  • How Finland will play

    Screenshot: iihf.com

  • The line-up is here

    Leonardo Genoni stands between the posts for the Swiss national team. Timo Meier returns after his suspension and is back in the first line. Nicolas Baechler has to bite the bullet today and will be left out.

  • NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

    Aleksander Barkov has already won the Stanley Cup twice, a World Championship silver medal and Olympic bronze - but he has yet to win the World Championship title. Now he wants to win it with Finland against Switzerland of all teams.

    World Championship title still missing. This NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

    World Championship title still missingThis NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party

  • Suri: "It will be important for the national field hockey team to control their emotions"

    The two teams have already met in the group stage. Switzerland came out on top 4:2. What was not missing back then: intensity. Expert Reto Suri, former national team striker and silver medallist in 2013, is convinced that this will also be high in the final and warns: "It will be important for the field hockey team to control the emotions."

  • Bertschy: "Now there's one more game to win"

    After the semi-final victory against Norway, Christoph Bertschy was combative: "Now there's one more game to win." A victory in the final against Finland would give Switzerland its first World Championship title.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the final game of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. At 20:20, the Swiss national team will face Finland in Zurich's SwissLife Arena. Follow the game here in the live ticker!

    • Show more

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