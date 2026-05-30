After their convincing performances to date, with eight wins from eight games, Switzerland go into the clash with the Norwegians as clear favorites to reach the semi-finals for the first time at a World Cup. A year ago, the Swiss won 3-0 in the preliminary round, albeit against a completely different team that only just managed to avoid relegation.

Their opponents in the final on Sunday evening would be record world champions Canada or Finland; in the event of a semi-final defeat, Switzerland would play for bronze.