The Swiss field hockey team have a great opportunity to reach their third final in a row at the home World Championships in Zurich. The final hurdle: Surprise team Norway. You can follow the action live here from 15:20.
The live ticker
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40th minute
The World Cup final is within reach
40 minutes have passed and Switzerland lead Norway 4:0. The third World Cup final in a row is within reach!
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39th minute
The crowd cheers in front of the marquee at 4:0
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37th minute
Goal in superior numbers!
If it doesn't work in double overtime, then at least in 4 vs. 5. Damien Riat scores for the fifth time at this World Cup. 4:0!
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36th minute
Penalty against Norway
Malgin escapes through the middle and can only be prevented from finishing with a stick hit. Krogdahl has to go off - Switzerland plays in double overtime.
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35th minute
Penalty against Norway
Koblar hits Malgin in the face with his stick and is also sent to the cool box.
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34th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Suter has to go to the penalty box for 2 minutes for tripping.
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33rd minute
3:0! Ken Jäger scores the third Swiss goal
Switzerland establishes itself in the Norwegian zone. The disk comes to Jung at the blue line. He simply takes a shot and Ken Jäger deflects the puck into the goal with his stick.
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32nd minute
Riat is back
Switzerland survives this short-handed situation and is back to full strength.
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31st minute
Next chance while short-handed
Now Malgin also appears in front of Haukeland. The Norwegian goalkeeper keeps his team in the game at this stage.
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30th minute
Thürkauf misses while outnumbered
Thürkauf gets the puck in the middle zone and skates alone to Haukeland on the left. He tries a backhand, but puts the puck to the left of the goal.
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30th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Riat knocks Martinsen's stick out of his hand and is sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes.
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29th minute
Switzerland have the game under control
Almost nothing from the Norwegians at this stage. The Swiss have the game under control in all respects.
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27th minute
The whole arena is jumping - and the marquee is in ecstasy
What an atmosphere in the SwissLife Arena! The whole arena is on its feet. Cheers also broke out in the fan zone at 2:0.
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25th minute
Goal for Switzerland!
Switzerland's next counter-attack - and this time it hits the target! Thürkauf sets up Malgin, who increases the score to 2:0.
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24th minute
Good chance for Hischier
First the Norwegians launch a counter-attack, which Josi is able to stop. Then it goes the other way very quickly. Nico Hischier pulls in front of goal and shoots, but Norway goalie Haukeland is on the spot.
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22nd minute
Hischier whirls and fails
Nico Hischier whirls in his usual manner in the left corner, runs through behind the goal and fails on the other side against Haukeland's catching hand.
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21st minute
The middle third is underway!
Norway wins the first face-off in the middle third.
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20th minute
Switzerland leads at the first break
The intermission siren is barely audible, but it sounds. Switzerland leads Norway 1:0 after the first 20 minutes.
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20th minute
Next good chance
Andrighetto launches a counter-attack down the left wing, passes to Malgin, who immediately passes on. Haukeland then parries Thürkauf's direct shot from the right face-off circle.
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18th minute
Now it's in! Bertschy scores to take the lead
The arena explodes! Christoph Bertschy wins the disc behind the goal and skates into the slot. He shoots from the left face-off circle from a turn and scores to give Switzerland the lead!
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17th minute
Norway complete again
Salsten is back on the ice and immediately starts the Norwegian counter-attack. This is stopped in the middle zone by the Swiss.
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15th minute
Next big chance
Rochette skates through the slot and takes a shot. Haukeland lets it bounce to the front, where Thürkauf misses the follow-up shot.
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14th minute
Penalty against Norway
A Norwegian man makes his way down the left wing and takes a direct shot on goal. Genoni stops, but doesn't know where the shot is - a defender clears the situation. At the same time, Salsten clears the disc-less Egli into the Swiss goal and is sent to the penalty bench for two minutes for obstruction.
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13th minute
Many mistakes in the build-up play
The Swiss are making more and more mistakes in their build-up play. A blind pass, which is intercepted by the Norwegians, has no consequences.
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12th minute
Bertschy with the next finish
Bertschy gets the disc somewhat unexpectedly in the Norwegian slot and shoots from a turn. His shot misses to the left of Haukeland's goal.
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10th minute
Pressure phase by the Norwegians
Norway step on the gas and establish themselves in the Swiss zone. Genoni has to intervene twice and is lucky once that a shot from the right misses the goal.
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9th minute
Switzerland disorganized
The Swiss are disorganized in defence for once and it promptly becomes dangerous. Solberg has a free shot on the left and misses.
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8th minute
Riat only hits his own man
Switzerland set up a power play, but hardly find any gaps to finish. Riat only hits Jäger in front of him. Things go better with the second powerplay line and Niederreiter just misses. Norway is back to full strength.
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6th minute
Penalty against Norway
Martinsen wrestles Moser to the ground and then holds him down. This of course results in a 2-minute penalty. First powerplay for the Swiss.
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5th minute
Switzerland establish themselves for the first time
Josi whirls around on the left wing and leaves it for Andrighetto. He tests Haukeland from an acute angle. Switzerland stay in the opposing zone and get their next good shot, but the Norwegian goalkeeper saves again.
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3rd minute
Genoni has to intervene for the first time
The Norwegians are still able to set up their power play and get their first shots, all of which are saved by Genoni. He only doesn't have to intervene with a shot from Solberg, which goes just left of the goal. Josi is back and Switzerland is complete again.
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2nd minute
Chance outnumbered
Suddenly everything is open on the left wing and Thürkauf runs away from everyone. His wrist shot just misses the goal.
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1st minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Roman Josi trips an opponent with a leg challenge and also has to come off. It's a nervous start.
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1st minute
First penalties already
After a stoppage in play, the first scuffle breaks out in front of the Norwegian goal. One Swiss and one Norwegian are sent off. It's Ken Jäger and Tinus Koblar.
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1st minute
The game is underway!
The puck is in play and the 1st period is underway!
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Andres Ambühl fires up the fans
Nati legend Andres Ambühl rings the cowbell during the pre-match ritual and gets the fans pumped up. The atmosphere is excellent even before the first face-off!
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Fan zone already full
As the police announce outside the stadium, the official fan zone next to the SwissLife Arena is already full. For security reasons, no more people are allowed in. You can see what it looked like during the quarter-final against Sweden in the following article.
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The line-up is here
As was to be expected, Leonardo Genoni will stand between the posts again today. At forward, Pius Suter returns after his injury-related break and replaces the suspended Timo Meier on the first line.
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Meier suspended for the semi-final
Switzerland will have to do without Timo Meier against Norway. The 29-year-old has been suspended for one game after his knee check in the quarter-final against Sweden's Oskar Sunqvist.
The New Jersey Devils forward has played alongside Nico Hischier and Attilio Biasca in recent games. The Nati will not only miss his offensive drive, but also his energy. Meier is known for bringing a lot of intensity to the game.
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Suri: "Norway is a strong team in terms of play"
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Nati, watch out for this field hockey hotbed!
Nati opponents Norway have young attacking players who have caused a sensation so far: Tinus Luc Koblar (18) and Noah Steen (21) have already scored six goals each at this World Championship.
Koblar, who is only 18, is the Norwegians' most dangerous scorer. With six goals and a total of nine scoring points, he leads his team's internal standings. Despite his young age, the striker shows remarkable nerve in front of goal and is one of the discoveries of this World Championship.
Noah Steen is no less dangerous. The 21-year-old has also scored six times and regularly creates danger with his pace and finishing power. Together, the two form the offensive heart of the Norwegian team.
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Nati coach Cadieux: "It will be even more difficult in the semi-final than against Sweden"
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The Swiss national team in the role of favorites
After their convincing performances to date, with eight wins from eight games, Switzerland go into the clash with the Norwegians as clear favorites to reach the semi-finals for the first time at a World Cup. A year ago, the Swiss won 3-0 in the preliminary round, albeit against a completely different team that only just managed to avoid relegation.
Their opponents in the final on Sunday evening would be record world champions Canada or Finland; in the event of a semi-final defeat, Switzerland would play for bronze.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the World Championship semi-final between Switzerland and Norway. The two teams will be battling it out in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich from 15:20 for a place in the grand final. You can follow the action live here.