One million US dollars for world records The first Doping Games take place in Las Vegas

23.5.2025 - 18:00

Former Australian Olympic swimmer (silver in 2012) James Magnussen is to be the figurehead of the event.
Keystone

Doping allowed: the makers of the "Enhanced Games" have been causing criticism in the international world of sport for months with this concept. Now there is a date and a venue.

23.05.2025, 19:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Next year, the "Enhanced Games" will take place in Las Vegas, where world records are to be set with the help of doping substances.
  • According to the organizers, there will be a million US dollar bonus for setting a world record, with first place alone worth 250,000 US dollars in prize money.
  • The International Olympic Committee emphasizes: "The idea of the 'Enhanced Games' deserves no comment. If you want to destroy the concept of fair play (...) in sport, that's a good way to go."
Show more

The controversial "Enhanced Games" project, in which world records are to be set with the help of doping substances, will make its debut in Las Vegas in a year's time. On the weekend of the US Memorial Day holiday, athletes will compete against each other for the first time as doped athletes in a permitted and controlled manner. According to the organizers, there will be a one million US dollar bonus for a world record, with first place alone worth 250,000 US dollars in prize money.

"Sport without hypocrisy"Milestones, millions and medicine: what's behind the controversial doping games

The World Anti-Doping Agency spoke of a "dangerous and irresponsible" concept long before the venue and date of the "Enhanced Games" were announced. The International Olympic Committee emphasized: "The idea of the 'Enhanced Games' deserves no comment. If you want to destroy the concept of fair play (...) in sport, that's a good way to go."

Everything is to be held at the "Resorts World" hotel and casino complex in Las Vegas. There, the creators want to build swimming pools and running tracks in order to hold swimming competitions over 50 and 100 meters freestyle as well as 50 and 100 meters butterfly. In athletics, there will be competitions over 100 meters and 100 and 110 meter hurdles. There will also be three weightlifting categories.

